Bobcat Football Scoreboard

Hemingford Bobcat Varsity Football took the the Bridgeport Bulldogs at home on Friday, Sept. 16.

Hemingford Bobcats vs. Bridgeport Bulldogs

Final Score:

Bobcats — 18

Bulldogs — 71

End of 3rd Quarter:

Bobcats — 18

Bulldogs — 63

Halftime:

Bobcats — 6

Bulldogs — 50

End of 1st Quarter:

Bobcats — 6

Bulldogs — 35

The Hemingford Bobcats will head to Maxwell on Friday to take on the 2-2 Tigers away on Friday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

The third home game is on Friday, Oct. 7. Please join us down at Bobcat Football Field for the tailgate hosted by Dave’s Pharmacy and Valor General Store.

We will start the tailgate at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Kimball.

The tailgate meal will be pasta, garlic bread and a desert for $5.00.

There will be a door prize drawing for one male and one female also.

Come join Dave’s Pharmacy and Valor General Store next Friday as we cheer on our Hemingford Bobcat football team!