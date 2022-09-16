Bobcat Football Scoreboard

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bobcat Coach Denton Payne goes over strategy with the team during the game in Hyannis.

Hemingford Bobcat Varsity Football at Hyannis

Hemingford Bobcats vs. Hyannis Longhorns

Final Score: Bobcats — 8 Longhorns — 50

End of 3rd Quarter: Bobcats — 0 Longhorns — 34

Halftime: Bobcats — 0 Longhorns — 20

End of 1st Quarter: Bobcats — 0 Longhorns — 6

Watch the Bobcats take on the Bridgeport Bulldogs at home on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

Please join the Bobcat Boosters down at Bobcat Football Field for the tailgate hosted by Nebraska Bank and Mobius.

Tailgating will start at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Bridgeport.

The tailgate meal will be a footlong hotdog, chips, and a brownie for $5.00.

Come join Nebraska Bank and Mobius as we cheer on our Hemingford Bobcat football team!

Volleyball teams ready for season

Volleyball teams ready for season

As the volleyball season approaches, 14 area teams participated in a jamboree on Thursday, Aug. 18 to get some practice games in against other teams.

