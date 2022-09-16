Bobcat Football Scoreboard

Hemingford Bobcat Varsity Football at Hyannis
Hemingford Bobcats vs. Hyannis Longhorns
Final Score: Bobcats — 8 Longhorns — 50
End of 3rd Quarter: Bobcats — 0 Longhorns — 34
Halftime: Bobcats — 0 Longhorns — 20
End of 1st Quarter: Bobcats — 0 Longhorns — 6
Watch the Bobcats take on the Bridgeport Bulldogs at home on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.
Please join the Bobcat Boosters down at Bobcat Football Field for the tailgate hosted by Nebraska Bank and Mobius.
Tailgating will start at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Bridgeport.
The tailgate meal will be a footlong hotdog, chips, and a brownie for $5.00.
People are also reading…
Come join Nebraska Bank and Mobius as we cheer on our Hemingford Bobcat football team!