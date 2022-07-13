Bobcat Football Team receives Academic Excellence Award

The Hemingford Bobcat Football Team has been awarded a Team Academic Excellence Award.

The Nebraska Coaches Association is excited to partner with the National Football Foundation and Sideline Power to present the first ever Team Academic Excellence Awards.

The 2021 Bobcat Football student-athletes earned the award for their Fall Team GPA. Only 10 schools across all of Nebraska (in all classifications) will be recognized with this honor.

“Hemingford is the top D1 team that was submitted for consideration,” said Coach Josh Dean. “We are proud of our team’s effort to pursue greatness in the classroom. We will continue to challenge the team to meet the high academic expectations we have as a Hemingford Football Program. Education can open so many doors for these young student-athletes. Proud of them!“

The team will be recognized as a recipient of this award at the NCA Multi-Ports Clinic on Tuesday, July 26 at Lincoln North Star High School in the auditorium.

National Football Foundation Team Academic Excellence Award Nominations

Classification

Type FB

School

Fall Team GPA

A

11-Man

*Kearney High School, Kearney, NE

3.690

A

11-Man

North Platte High School, North Platte, NE

3.360

A

11-Man

Omaha Westside High School, Omaha, NE

3.300

A

11-Man

Grand Island High School, Grand Island, NE

3.160

B

11-Man

*Aurora High School, Aurora, NE

3.620

C1

11-Man

*Fort Calhoun High School, Fort Calhoun, NE

3.119

C2

11-Man

*Grand Island Central Catholic High School, Grand Island, NE

3.585

C2

11-Man

Centennial High School, Utica, NE

3.540

D1

8-Man

*Hemingford High School, Hemingford, NE

3.500

D2

8-Man

*Verdigre High School-Niobrara High School (Coop), Verdigre, NE & Niobrara, NE

3.247

*Nebraska’s Highest Team GPA Submitted per Classification

