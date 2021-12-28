Bobcat Girls Wrestlers excited for Holiday Tournament

The Hemingford Girls Wrestling Team traveled to Bridgeport on Saturday to compete in the Bridgeport-Sidney Invitational. A total of 16 schools were there to compete in both girls and boys wrestling. Bobcat girl’s wrestler Aurora Hinman was the only Bobcat to participate out of the four on the girls wrestling team. Two were out due to illness and one was excused from school on Friday so she was ineligible.

“Aurora was in a bracket of seven wrestlers in her weight class,” said Bobcat Coach Pete Gomez. “She received a bye the first round and found out what it was like to be ‘iced’. She did come out aggressively and took her first opponent down, but still needs to work on finishing her pinning combinations.”

“Unfortunately she was rolled and pinned by her first opponent from Bridgeport,” said Gomez. “The second time she wrestled, she faced a second Bridgeport opponent. She tried to use a head lock, but missed it and was pinned quickly. Hopefully we can get the team recovered, and have all four wrestlers participating at the Winnebago Holiday Tournament.”

Hemingford Girls Wrestling Results from the Stapleton Invite on December 11:

114: Aurora Hinman