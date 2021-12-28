 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bobcat Girls Wrestlers excited for Holiday Tournament
0 comments

Bobcat Girls Wrestlers excited for Holiday Tournament

{{featured_button_text}}
Bobcat Girls Wrestlers excited for Holiday Tournament

Hemingford Bobcat Girls Wrestler Aurora Hinman

 Kay Bakkehaug

The Hemingford Girls Wrestling Team traveled to Bridgeport on Saturday to compete in the Bridgeport-Sidney Invitational. A total of 16 schools were there to compete in both girls and boys wrestling. Bobcat girl’s wrestler Aurora Hinman was the only Bobcat to participate out of the four on the girls wrestling team. Two were out due to illness and one was excused from school on Friday so she was ineligible.  

“Aurora was in a bracket of seven wrestlers in her weight class,” said Bobcat Coach Pete Gomez. “She received a bye the first round and found out what it was like to be ‘iced’. She did come out aggressively and took her first opponent down, but still needs to work on finishing her pinning combinations.” 

“Unfortunately she was rolled and pinned by her first opponent from Bridgeport,” said Gomez. “The second time she wrestled, she faced a second Bridgeport opponent. She tried to use a head lock, but missed it and was pinned quickly. Hopefully we can get the team recovered, and have all four wrestlers participating at the Winnebago Holiday Tournament.” 

Hemingford Girls Wrestling Results from the Stapleton Invite on December 11:

114: Aurora Hinman

Champ. Round 1 - Jamie Biel (Ogallala) over Aurora Hinman (Fall 3:15)

Cons. Round 1 - Aurora Hinman - bye

Cons. Round 2 - Marin Oberg (Gothenburg) over Aurora Hinman (Fall 1:41)

 

165: Isabell Gomez - 3rd Place

Makayla Pate (McCook) over Isabell Gomez (Fall 1:16)

Round 1 - Ashlynn Latimer (Southwest) over Isabell Gomez (Fall 2:29)

Round 2 - Isabell Gomez - bye

Round 3 - Isabell Gomez over Addyson Snyder (McCook) (Fall 1:48)

3rd Place Match - Isabell Gomez over Ashlynn Latimer (Southwest) (Fall 2:35)

 

165: Maslynn Yardley - 7th Place

Addyson Snyder (McCook) over Maslynn Yardley (Fall 0:21)

Round 1 - Makayla Pate (McCook) over Maslynn Yardley (Fall 0:17)

Round 2 - Mariah Duran (Sandhills Valley) over Maslynn Yardley (Fall 0:16)

Round 3 - Maliyah Melroy (Minden) over Maslynn Yardley (Fall 0:08)

7th Place Match - Maslynn Yardley - bye

235: Mady Radspinner - 3rd Place

Round 1 - Mady Radspinner - bye

Round 2 - Savannah Koch (Minden) over Mady Radspinner (Fall 1:32)

Round 3 - Lucy Trego (Ord) over Mady Radspinner (Fall 1:00)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News