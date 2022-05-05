Bobcat Golf Team place second at Leyton Invitational

The Hemingford Bobcat golf team competed really well at the Leyton Golf Invitational in Sidney on April 28.

Three Bobcat Golfers placed top 10 for the day with the team coming in second.

“What a beautiful day for golf on a beautiful course,” said Coach Joe Collins. “We are so proud of how everyone performed today. On one of the more challenging courses that we get to play, we are very happy with the results.”

Here are the results:

1. Dax Powell - 92 *3rd place medalist

2. Daren McConville - 95 *5th place medalist

3. Drew Varner - 102 *10th place medalist

4. Ethan Specht - 111

5. Neo Powell - 115

Team - 400 *2nd place medalists

“We also received one of the best compliments from an opposing coach about all of our guys,” said Collins. “Hemingford should be proud to have these young men represent their community with such respect, honor and all around good character. It is an absolute pleasure to coach these young men and I truly enjoy watching them have so much success in the field of golf. Way to go, Bobcats.”

