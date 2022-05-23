Bobcat golfers head to state in North Platte

On Monday, May 16, the Hemingford Bobcat Golf Team competed at the district tournament at Four Winds Golf Course in Kimball. The team placed third in the competition, qualifying for state.

“What a great day to be a Bobcat,” said Coach Joe Collins. “I could not be more proud of how we performed at the district tournament.”

“Our team had a chance coming into districts to place in the top three and qualify for the state tournament as a team. We would have to play our very best and that’s exactly what our boys did. Our season best team score coming into districts was a 393 (twice). To play as well as we did and beat our best team score by 9 strokes was an awesome surprise.”

“Dax Powell has led our team all season and shot his personal best at districts,” said Collins. “Drew Varner came in clutch to help our team score by shooting 5 strokes under his season best to shoot a new personal best 94. Our team will travel to North Platte next Monday, the 23rd to compete in the state tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Course on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

HEMINGFORD GOLF TEAM RESULTS FROM DISTRICTS

Dax Powell: 82 (3rd place medalist)

Drew Varner: 94 (tied for 10th place, but lost the scorecard playoff)

Daren McConville: 95

Neo Powell: 113

Ethan Specht: 126

Team: 384 (3rd place, state qualifiers)

2022 DISTRICT D-5 BOYS GOLF RESULTS

Individual Qualifiers

1. Kyler Lusche (9), Kimball, 75

2. Zaybreon Hansen (9), Perkins County, 78

3. Dax Powell (10), Hemingford, 82

4. Jacob Holzfaster (11), Paxton, 84

5. Payton Swanson (10), Crawford, 86

6. Nolan Burrell (12), Dundy County Stratton, 88

7. Gabe Varvel (12), Hay Springs, 92

8. Elijah Schmid (12), Creek Valley, 93

9. Hunter Garner (12), Perkins County, 93

10. John Nolan (12), Crawford, 94

10. Jason Jensen (11), Leyton, 94

10. Drew Varner (10), Hemingford, 94

10. Jhet Holthus (12), Hyannis, 94

Qualifying Teams:

Perkins County, 375

Coach: Rich Borman

Zaybreon Hansen (9), 78

Hunter Garner (12), 93

Storm Peterson (11), 97

Elijah Busick (11), 107

Nolan Foster (10), 131

Crawford, 378

Coach: Ryan Osmotherly

Payton Swanson (10), 86

John Nolan (12), 94

Rhett Flack (9), 96

Mitchell Knode (10), 102

Roman Metz (10), 110

Hemingford, 384

Coach: Joe Collins

Dax Powell (10), 82

Drew Varner (10), 94

Daren McConville (12), 95

Neo Powell (11), 113

Ethan Specht (12), 126

Final Team Scores

Perkins County, 375

Crawford, 378

Hemingford, 384

Dundy County Stratton, 399

Leyton, 399

Kimball, 413

Garden County, 420

Creek Valley, 423

Hyannis, 439

Hay Springs, 444

Potter-Dix, 509

South Platte, 544

