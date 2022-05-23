Bobcat golfers head to state in North Platte

On Monday, May 16, the Hemingford Bobcat Golf Team competed at the district tournament at Four Winds Golf Course in Kimball. The team placed third in the competition, qualifying for state.
“What a great day to be a Bobcat,” said Coach Joe Collins. “I could not be more proud of how we performed at the district tournament.”
“Our team had a chance coming into districts to place in the top three and qualify for the state tournament as a team. We would have to play our very best and that’s exactly what our boys did. Our season best team score coming into districts was a 393 (twice). To play as well as we did and beat our best team score by 9 strokes was an awesome surprise.”
“Dax Powell has led our team all season and shot his personal best at districts,” said Collins. “Drew Varner came in clutch to help our team score by shooting 5 strokes under his season best to shoot a new personal best 94. Our team will travel to North Platte next Monday, the 23rd to compete in the state tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Course on Tuesday and Wednesday.”
HEMINGFORD GOLF TEAM RESULTS FROM DISTRICTS
Dax Powell: 82 (3rd place medalist)
Drew Varner: 94 (tied for 10th place, but lost the scorecard playoff)
Daren McConville: 95
Neo Powell: 113
Ethan Specht: 126
Team: 384 (3rd place, state qualifiers)
2022 DISTRICT D-5 BOYS GOLF RESULTS
Individual Qualifiers
1. Kyler Lusche (9), Kimball, 75
2. Zaybreon Hansen (9), Perkins County, 78
3. Dax Powell (10), Hemingford, 82
4. Jacob Holzfaster (11), Paxton, 84
5. Payton Swanson (10), Crawford, 86
6. Nolan Burrell (12), Dundy County Stratton, 88
7. Gabe Varvel (12), Hay Springs, 92
8. Elijah Schmid (12), Creek Valley, 93
9. Hunter Garner (12), Perkins County, 93
10. John Nolan (12), Crawford, 94
10. Jason Jensen (11), Leyton, 94
10. Drew Varner (10), Hemingford, 94
10. Jhet Holthus (12), Hyannis, 94
Qualifying Teams:
Perkins County, 375
Coach: Rich Borman
Zaybreon Hansen (9), 78
Hunter Garner (12), 93
Storm Peterson (11), 97
Elijah Busick (11), 107
Nolan Foster (10), 131
Crawford, 378
Coach: Ryan Osmotherly
Payton Swanson (10), 86
John Nolan (12), 94
Rhett Flack (9), 96
Mitchell Knode (10), 102
Roman Metz (10), 110
Hemingford, 384
Coach: Joe Collins
Dax Powell (10), 82
Drew Varner (10), 94
Daren McConville (12), 95
Neo Powell (11), 113
Ethan Specht (12), 126
Final Team Scores
Perkins County, 375
Crawford, 378
Hemingford, 384
Dundy County Stratton, 399
Leyton, 399
Kimball, 413
Garden County, 420
Creek Valley, 423
Hyannis, 439
Hay Springs, 444
Potter-Dix, 509
South Platte, 544