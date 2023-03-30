Spring is here and that means track season is upon us. The Hemingford Bobcat Track and Field Team competed at their first meet of the season during the Morrill Early Bird meet that was held on Friday, March 24. The Hemingford team were among the 16 teams at the meet.

Many of the Bobcat athletes Boys results:

Theron Miller placed 1st in Shot Put-12lbs with a personal best of 44’ 0.5. Hunter Wylan placed 3th and Michael Helmink 6th.

In Discus-1.6kg Miller placed 2nd with Helmink placing 3rd.

Tayen Haas placed 9th in the 100 Meters finals. Landyn Woodbeck placed 18th and Cody Rathjen 21st during the prelims.

Woodbeck and Rathjen placed 13th and 18th in the 200 Meter prelims with Micah Woodbeck placing 29th.

Haas placed 7th in the 400 Meter finals with Aiden Benda and Kaiden Casey placing 19th and 21st.

Benda placed 9th in the 800 Meter finals with Boady Hunter placing 17th and Jaxon Kean 18th in the prelims.

Keirith Yale placed 15th in the 1600 Meter.

Hunter placed 4th in the 3200 Meter.

Gavin Bell placed 6th in the 110m Hurdles-39” and 5th in the 300m Hurdles-36”.

The 4x100 Relay team of Rathjen, Haas, Bell and L. Woodbeck placed 7th.

The 4x400 Relay team of Ryan Ragsdale, M. Woodbeck, Casey, and Talon Payne placed 10th.

The 4x800 Relay team of Benda, Hunter, Keane and Yale placed 4th.

Yale placed 18th in High Jump.

Ragsdale placed 9th and Payne 11th in Pole Vault.

Miller placed 16th in Long Jump with a PR of 16’ 10.25 with L. Woodbeck placing 18th and M. Woodbeck 25th.

Rathjen placed 21st in the Triple Jump.

Girls results:

Kylie Kumpf placed 20th and Elizabeth Sorensen 24th in the 100 Meter prelims.

Aurora Hinman placed 10th, Kumpf 17th and Sorensen 28th in the 200 Meter prelims.

Dakota Horstman placed 4th in the 800 Meter.

Horstman placed 3rd in the 1600 Meters and 3rd in the 3200 Meters with two PRs.

Carlye Kresl also ran the 3200 and placed 8th.

Brooklelynn Warner placed 2nd in the 100m Hurdles-33” with Hinman placing 6th.

Warner placed 13th in the 300m Hurdles-30”.

The 4x100 Relay team of Warner, Hinman, Kumpf and Kail Miles placed 7th.

Kyra Jespersen placed 12th for Shot Put-4kg with Isabell Gomez placing 18th and Miles placing 33rd.

Gomez placed 16th for Discus-1kg with Jespersen placing 20th.

For Pole Vault, Horstman placed 5th.

Hinman placed 6th for Long Jump.

The following athletes moved onto the Hemingford T&F All-Time Top 10 lists in these events:

Dakota Horstman #9 in 3200m

Dakota Horstman #4 in Pole Vault

Ryan Ragsdale # 9 in Pole Vault

Theron Miller #8 in Shot Put

Theron Miller #6 in Discus

The Hemingford T&F All-Time Top 10 list is based on results that we could find from athletic.net, some files from past coaches, NSAA historical records, yearbooks, and some newspaper/Internet articles. This list is a work in progress as we continue to collect more information, but if you have information to add and you have proof of the information, please share it with Coach Dean (jdean@gubn.org) so that he can update the history of Hemingford T&F even further. You can view the All-Time Top 10 list on the Hemingford T&F website: https://sites.google.com/gubn.org/hemingfordtrack/history