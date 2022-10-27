Bobcat volleyball finish winning season

The Hemingford Bobcat Volleyball Team finish the season with an overall record of 17-14.

During the C2-12 sub-district tournament on Oct. 24 the Bobcats took on Gordon-Rushville in their semi-final match-up. Hemingford matched the Mustangs point for point in the first set, but Gordon-Rushville proved to be too much and took the match in straight sets, 25-21, 25-11, 25-19.

On Oct. 20 the team headed to Minatare to compete in a triangular along with Kimball. The Bobcats took on Kimball and was able to win the matchup 2-1; 25-21, 21-23, 25-22. Minatare defeated the Bobcats 2-1; 25-25, 22-17.

“I couldn’t be more proud of how are season went,” said Coach Melinda Cullan. “Each year we keep getting better and better.”

Seniors Tegan Burney, Emma Roberts, Brinna Phillips, Arielle Lawrence, Avery Davies, and Kambree Walker were freshman when Cullan began her coaching career in Hemingford.

“They consider themselves ‘my babies’ so it’s very bittersweet seeing them go,” she said. “They’ve all grown so much in these four years.”

“I think our biggest accomplishment as a team was placing 3rd in the WTC Tournament,” Cullan said. “We’ve been in the bottom three in previous years, so to move up to one of the top teams, was something to be proud of.”

Bobcat Mikayla Kumpf is currently ranked 10th in the state for serving aces and second in NE Class C2. Bobcat Avery Davies is currently ranked 9th for digs in NE Class C2. Kumpf is ranked 3rd in assists and 1st in serving aces, Kambree Walker is ranked 1st in total blocks and Avery Davies is ranked 2nd in digs on the C2 District 12 leaderboard.

“Her dad challenged her last year to get more aggressive on her serving, she loves a challenge,” said Heather Kumpf. “We're so proud of all the blood, sweat and tears she put into volleyball this year. Proud of her and proud of the team and their winning season.”

Team Leaders:

Killers Per Set

Kambree Walker – 2

Hitting Percentage

Kambree Walker – 0.110

Total Blocks

Kambree Walker – 51

Digs Per Set

Avery Davies – 5.3

Serving Aces

Mikayla Kumpf – 68

Aces Per Set

Mikayla Kumpf – 0.8