Bobcat wrestlers compete at Mitchell Invite

The Hemingford Bobcat Wrestlers headed to Mitchell to compete on Saturday, January 29.
Mitchell Invite 2022 Results for Hemingford
120 – Creel Weber (28-4) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Creel Weber (Hemingford) 28-4 won by fall over Nicholos Arroyo (Morrill) 1-15 (Fall 3:00)
• Round 2 - Creel Weber (Hemingford) 28-4 won by fall over Luke Wetherington (Mitchell) 5-14 (Fall 1:33)
• Round 3 - Creel Weber (Hemingford) 28-4 won by fall over TC Hughson (Mitchell) 27-5 (Fall 4:32)
132 – Nathan Randolph (4-14) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Nathan Randolph (Hemingford) 4-14 received a bye () (Bye)
• Semifinal - Chase McGrath (Bridgeport) 21-12 won by fall over Nathan Randolph (Hemingford) 4-14 (Fall 2:58)
• Cons. Semi - Lucas Ellis (Minatare) 4-14 won by decision over Nathan Randolph (Hemingford) 4-14 (Dec 9-4)
160 – Drew Varner (13-16) placed 2nd and scored 6.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Drew Varner (Hemingford) 13-16 won by fall over Jesse Dunn (Sioux County) 12-14 (Fall 4:43)
• Round 2 - Steven Menke (Bridgeport) 22-2 won by fall over Drew Varner (Hemingford) 13-16 (Fall 0:21)
285 – Brayden McGowan (9-21) placed 5th and scored 0.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Noah Yetter (Banner Co.) 2-18 won by fall over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 9-21 (Fall 1:32)
• Round 2 - Trenton Jenkins (Scottsbluff JV) 17-12 won by fall over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 9-21 (Fall 0:08)
• Round 3 - Daniel Thomas (Mitchell) 28-7 won by forfeit over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 9-21 (For.)
• Round 5 - Michael Suttles (Mitchell) 8-11 won by medical forfeit over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 9-21 (M. For.)
Mitchell Invite 2022 Results for Hemingford Girls
G114 – Aurora Hinman (9-19) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Audrey Morris (Mitchell Girls) 19-4 won by fall over Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) 9-19 (Fall 0:24)
• Round 2 - Paige Dalimata (Bridgeport Girls) 10-5 won by fall over Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) 9-19 (Fall 0:31)
• Round 3 - Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) 9-19 won by fall over Jonelle Bowman (Bridgeport Girls) 7-7 (Fall 1:15)
G165 – Maslynn Yardley (0-11) placed 3rd and scored 0.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Addie Diers (Chadron Girls) 16-10 won by fall over Maslynn Yardley (Hemingford Girls) 0-11 (Fall 0:18)
• Round 2 - Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) 14-8 won by fall over Maslynn Yardley (Hemingford Girls) 0-11 (Fall 0:22)
G165 – Isabell Gomez (14-8) placed 2nd and scored 6.0 team points.
• Round 2 - Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) 14-8 won by fall over Maslynn Yardley (Hemingford Girls) 0-11 (Fall 0:22)
• Round 3 - Addie Diers (Chadron Girls) 16-10 won by fall over Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) 14-8 (Fall 1:49)
G235 – Mady Radspinner (0-0) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Hemingford Invite 2022 Results for Hemingford Girls
G107 - Aurora Hinman (8-15) placed 4th
Round 1 - Jamie Biel (Ogallala Girls) won by fall (Fall 3:12)
Round 3 - Aurora Hinman won by fall over Hailey Webber (Ogallala Girls) (Fall 1:42)
Round 4 - Taylee Williamson (Chadron Girls) won by fall (Fall 1:59)
Round 5 - Kyra Skiles (Ogallala Girls) won by fall (Fall 0:27)
G165 - Isabell Gomez (12-6) placed 1st
Round 1 - Isabell Gomez won by fall over Addie Diers (Chadron Girls) (Fall 1:40)
Round 2 - Isabell Gomez won by fall over Kyliah Engledow (Mitchell Girls) (Fall 1:00)
Round 3 - Isabell Gomez won by fall over Mia Valenzuela Favela (Ogallala Girls) (Fall 0:53)
G235 - Mady Radspinner (3-6) placed 2nd
Round 1 - Abilene Miller (Garden County Girls) won by fall (Fall 2:54)
Round 2 - Abilene Miller (Garden County Girls) won by fall (Fall 1:40)
Hemingford Invite 2022 Results for Hemingford Boys
113 - Creel Weber (22-3) placed 1st
Round 1 - Creel Weber won by fall over Trevin Moreno (Chase Co.) (Fall 1:30)
Round 2 - Creel Weber won by fall over Austin Child (Gordon-Rushville) (Fall 3:38)
Round 3 - Creel Weber won by tech fall over Rylan Houk (Mitchell JV) (TF- 16-0)
132JV - Nate Randolph (0-2) placed 3rd.
Round 1 - Radley Grubbs (Morrill) won by fall (Fall 3:19)
Round 2 - Wyatt Sauer (Mitchell JV) won by fall (Fall 5:06)
160 - Drew Varner (11-14) placed 4th
Round 1 - Bronson Freeseman (Gordon-Rushville) won by fall (Fall 1:41)
Round 2 - Brice Vitosh (Chase Co.) won by fall (Fall 3:02)
Round 3 - Gunner Roberson (Garden Co.) won by fall (Fall 1:46)
Round 5 - Drew Varner won by fall over Jesse Dunn (Sioux Co.) 8-11 (Fall 4:50)
285 - Brayden McGowan (5-16) placed 4th
Round 1 - Jaret Peterson (Chase Co.) won by fall (Fall 1:03)
Round 2 - Anthony Running Hawk (Hay Springs) won by medical forfeit (M. For.)
Round 3 - Michael Suttles (Mitchell JV) won by medical forfeit (M. For.)