Wrestling season for the Bobcats has come to an end for the 2023 season. Hemingford’s Creel Weber, Drew Varner and Theron Miller all traveled to compete in the NSAA State Championship early last Wednesday morning.

Weber, who won the title at 113 pounds last year, got a pin in his first match at 120 pounds and then was beat 7-3 by Elgin Public/Pope’s Carter Beckman in the quarterfinals. Weber, a HHS senior, won a major decision in his first consolation matchup at 120 pounds and then lost a 7-2 decision and was eliminated.

Weber finishes his final season as a Bobcat at the 120 weight class with a record of 34 — 8. He had 22 pins, one tech and five majors.

Junior Theron Miller posted a 1-1 performance at 195 with both matches being decided by a pin.

Miller finished the 2023 season with a record of 27 — 10.

Junior Drew Varner lost his first match and entered the consolidation round where he fell by a decision of 9-8.

Varner wrestled his junior year at the 160 weight class with a record of 24 — 15. He had 19 pins, zero techs and one major.

Bobcat Nation is proud of the three Bobcats who competed at the state level and all of the wrestlers that competed this season for the boys’ and girls’.

NSAA State Championship Results for the Hemingford Bobcats:

D160

Champ. Round 1 — Justin Knoll (Shelby-Rising City) over Drew Varner (Hemingford) (Fall 3:13)

Cons. Round 1 — Coby Higgins (Sandhills/Thedford) over Drew Varner (Hemingford) (Dec 9-8)

D120

Champ. Round 1 — Creel Weber (Hemingford) over Treu Atkins (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) (Fall 3:50)

Quarterfinals — Carter Beckman (Elgin Public/Pope John) over Creel Weber (Hemingford) (Dec 7-3)

Cons. Round 2 — Creel Weber (Hemingford) over Parker Schutz (Hi-Line) (MD 13-2)

Cons. Round 3 — Owen Vondra (Elkhorn Valley) over Creel Weber (Hemingford) (Dec 7-2)

D195

Champ. Round 1 — Samuel Hemenway (Elgin Public/Pope John) over Theron Miller (Hemingford) (Fall 1:07)

Cons. Round 1 — Theron Miller (Hemingford) over Grayson Petersen (Plainview) (Fall 1:30)

Cons. Round 2 — Mason Topp (Winside) over Theron Miller (Hemingford) (Fall 0:59)