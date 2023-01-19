Bobcat Wrestling, JH Girls Compete

The Hemingford boy wrestlers headed to Mullen on Friday, January 13 for a tri/dual. Team scores for the event totaled Mullen 42.0 and Hemingford 30.0.

; ; Hemingford at Mullen Dual Summary

Weight Summary MULL HEMI

195 Theron Miller (Hemingford) over Tate Kvanvig (Mullen) (Dec 9-8) 0 3

220 Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) over Jett Eggers (Hemingford) (Fall 0:23) 6 0

285 Isaac Welch (Mullen) over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) (Fall 0:55) 6 0

106 Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) over Unknown (For.) 0 6

113 Alex Hawkins (Hemingford) over Unknown (For.) 0 6

120 Creel Weber (Hemingford) over Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) (Fall 4:43) 0 6

126 Eli Paxton (Mullen) over Orin Wilkins (Hemingford) (Fall 0:32) 6 0

132 Nate Randolph (Hemingford) over Jaylon Forsen (Mullen) (Fall 1:17) 0 6

138 Justin French (Mullen) over Unknown (For.) 6 0

145 Jacob Wingebach (Mullen) over Unknown (For.) 6 0

152 Jarren Forsen (Mullen) over Unknown (For.) 6 0

160 Drew Varner (Hemingford) over James Kessler (Mullen) (Dec 13-6) 0 3

170 Double Forfeit 0 0

182 Chase Gracey (Mullen) over Owen Plog (Hemingford) (Fall 3:20) 6 0

Team Score: 42 30

The Bobcat boys also competed agasinst Hyannis in Mullen.

; ; Hemingford vs Hyannis Summary

Weight Summary HYAN HEMI

170 Double Forfeit 0 0

182 Owen Plog (Hemingford) over Unknown (For.) 0 6

195 Theron Miller (Hemingford) over Unknown (For.) 0 6

220 Jett Eggers (Hemingford) over Unknown (For.) 0 6

285 Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) over Unknown (For.) 0 6

106 Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) over Unknown (For.) 0 6

113 Alex Hawkins (Hemingford) over Unknown (For.) 0 6

120 Creel Weber (Hemingford) over Unknown (For.) 0 6

126 Orin Wilkins (Hemingford) over Unknown (For.) 0 6

132 Double Forfeit 0 0

138 Daniel Taylor (Hyannis) over Nate Randolph (Hemingford) (Fall 5:35) 6 0

145 Trevor Kohl (Hyannis) over Unknown (For.) 6 0

152 Ezekiel Heaton (Hyannis) over Unknown (For.) 6 0

160 Drew Varner (Hemingford) over Unknown (For.) 0 6

Team Score: 18 54

The Hemingford boys competed at the St. Knights Invitational in Dunning on Saturday, Jan. 14.

; ; Hemingford Results from Knights Invitational

Weight Summary

106 Champ. Round 1—Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) over Korbin Druery (Anselmo-Merna) (Fall 1:26); ;

106 Quarterfinals—Micah Gerlach (Cambridge) over Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) (Fall 0:21); ;

106 Cons. Round 2—Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) over Wyatt Fowler (North Central) (Fall 0:34); ;

106 Cons. Round 3—Brett Olson (Anselmo-Merna) over Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) (Fall 2:04); ;

113 Champ. Round 1 — Zachary Wiebelhaus (North Central) over Alex Hawkins (Hemingford) (Fall 0:55); ;

113 Cons. Round 1 — Alex Hawkins (Hemingford) received a bye; ;

113 Cons. Round 2 — Paxton Bierman (South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)) over Alex Hawkins (Hemingford) (Fall 0:47); ;

120 Champ. Round 1—Creel Weber (Hemingford) received a bye; ;

120 Quarterfinals—Creel Weber (Hemingford) over Hudson Deeds (North Platte St. Patrick`s) (Fall 3:08); ;

120 Semifinals—Tristen Krueger (North Central) over Creel Weber (Hemingford) (Fall 5:48); ;

120 Cons. Semis—Creel Weber (Hemingford) over Owen Hartman (Ansley-Litchfield) (MD 14-2); ;

120 3rd Place Match—Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) over Creel Weber (Hemingford) (Dec 9-2); ;

120 Champ. Round 1—Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) over Orin Wilkins (Hemingford) (Fall 1:39); ;

120 Cons. Round 1—Orin Wilkins (Hemingford) received a bye; ;

120 Cons. Round 2—Hudson Deeds (North Platte St. Patrick`s) over Orin Wilkins (Hemingford) (Fall 0:58); ;

132 Champ. Round 1—Wyatt Olson (Twin Loup) over Nate Randolph (Hemingford) (Dec 6-2); ;

132 Cons. Round 1 — Nate Randolph (Hemingford) received a bye; ;

132 Cons. Round 2 — Isaac Hemenway (Elgin Public/Pope John) over Nate Randolph (Hemingford) (TF 15-0 4:45); ;

160 Champ. Round 1—Drew Varner (Hemingford) over Harley Gray (Medicine Valley) (Fall 1:33); ;

160 Quarterfinals—Caden Coufal (Anselmo-Merna) over Drew Varner (Hemingford) (Fall 1:48); ;

160 Cons. Round 2—Drew Varner (Hemingford) over Cael Richardson (Twin Loup) (Fall 2:20); ;

160 Cons. Round 3—Drew Varner (Hemingford) over Jesse Dunn (Sioux County) (Fall 2:50); ;

160 Cons. Semis — Quincy Ryker (Twin Loup) over Drew Varner (Hemingford) (Dec 11-7); ;

182 Champ. Round 1—Owen Plog (Hemingford) received a bye; ;

182 Quarterfinals—Owen Plog (Hemingford) over Rhett McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) (MD 17-5); ;

182 Semifinals—Samuel McMillan (Anselmo-Merna) over Owen Plog (Hemingford) (Fall 1:23); ;

195 Champ. Round 1 — Theron Miller (Hemingford) received a bye; ;

195 Quarterfinals — Cameron Carr (Brady) over Theron Miller (Hemingford) (Fall 2:47); ;

195 Cons. Round 2 — Theron Miller (Hemingford) over Trev Burke (Cambridge) (Fall 0:16); ;

195 Cons. Round 3 — Theron Miller (Hemingford) over Aspen Henderson (Medicine Valley) (Fall 0:30); ;

195 Cons. Semis — Beau Wiebelhaus (North Central) over Theron Miller (Hemingford) (Fall 0:36); ;

220 Champ. Round 1—Jett Eggers (Hemingford) received a bye; ;

220 Quarterfinals—Jerrod Land (Fullerton) over Jett Eggers (Hemingford) (Fall 0:23); ;

220 Cons. Round 2—Jett Eggers (Hemingford) over Cayden Burns (Central Valley) (Fall 0:40); ;

220 Cons. Round 3—Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) over Jett Eggers (Hemingford) (Fall 1:29); ;

285 Quarterfinals—Jordan Ruf (Cambridge) over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) (Fall 1:07); ;

285 Cons. Round 1 — Kaden Allen (Sandhills Valley) over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) (Fall 1:36); ;

The Hemingford girls wrestling team competed in the Bennett County Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The Hemingford Junior High Girl Wrestlers traveled to Valentine to compete in their first tournament of the season.

“Eleven 7th and 8th grade girls made their inaugural trip to Valentine on Saturday, Jan. 14 to compete in wrestling with girls from Ord and Valentine,” said Hemingford Girls Wrestling Coach Pete Gomez. “What was originally scheduled to be a five team tournament.”

“The girls were nervous and faced some experienced wrestlers who showed up to wrestle. Our lady bobcats had some great opportunities to win matches, but they are still in the learning the sport, and made some mistakes. For only having five practices before their first meet, they wrestled with a lot of heart, and a lot of nerves. The coaches were really proud of the fact that they are stepping up and trying something outside their comfort zone and pushing themselves to become better.”

“The junior high ladies compete next at the wrestling meet this Friday in Hemingford,” said Gomez. “They are scheduled to wrestle two rounds before the high school event kicks off. Come out and see how much they improve with just a little bit more practice time under their belts.

Bennett County GIRLS Invitational Results for Hemingford Girls

113

Aurora Hinman (6-7) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.

Round 1 — Louise Pond (Pine Ridge) 7-4 won by fall over Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) 6-7 (Fall 1:55)

Round 2 — Brandy Marshall (Lakota Tech) 14-2 won by fall over Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) 6-7 (Fall 0:48)

Round 3 — Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) 6-7 won by fall over Serenity TrueBlood (Lakota Tech) 0-3 (Fall 0:53)

170

Isabell Gomez (12-5) placed 1st and scored 6.0 team points.

Round 1 — Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) 12-5 won by fall over Arlisa Waln (Lakota Tech) 2-2 (Fall 2:19)

Round 2 — Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) 12-5 won by fall over Arlisa Waln (Lakota Tech) 2-2 (Fall 2:53)

Valentine Girls MS Invitational Results for Hemingford

MS Girls 76-82

Karly Ragsdale’s place is 3rd and has scored 2.0 team points.

Round 1 — Ainslee Woltman (Hemingford) won by fall over Karly Ragsdale (Hemingford) (Fall 3:00)

Round 3 — Paige Sprenger (Valentine) won by fall over Karly Ragsdale (Hemingford) (Fall 1:39)

MS Girls 76-82

Ainslee Woltman’s place is 2nd and has scored 5.0 team points.

Round 1 — Ainslee Woltman (Hemingford) won by fall over Karly Ragsdale (Hemingford) (Fall 3:00)

Round 2 — Paige Sprenger (Valentine) won by fall over Ainslee Woltman (Hemingford) (Fall 0:34)

MS Girls 88-93

Rylei Manion’s place is 2nd and has scored 0.0 team points.

Round 1 — Reagan Eggert (Valentine) won by fall over Rylei Manion (Hemingford) (Fall 2:50)

Round 2 — Reagan Eggert (Valentine) won by fall over Rylei Manion (Hemingford) (Fall 3:00)

MS Girls 99-104

Desilee Hinman’s place is 3rd and has scored 2.0 team points.

Round 2 — Melody Davis (Valentine) won by fall over Desilee Hinman (Hemingford) (Fall 0:56)

Round 3 — Elle Jess (Ord) won by fall over Desilee Hinman (Hemingford) (Fall 0:47)

MS Girls 108-110

Carle Welling’s place is 3rd and has scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 — Ellison Ladeaux (Valentine) won by fall over Carle Welling (Hemingford) (Fall 0:40)

Round 2 — Danika Jansen (Valentine) won by fall over Carle Welling (Hemingford) (Fall 1:42)

Round 3 — Carle Welling (Hemingford) won by fall over Isabell Donker (Hemingford) (Fall 1:28)

MS Girls 108-110

Isabell Donker’s place is 4th and has scored 1.0 team points.

Round 1 — Danika Jansen (Valentine) won by fall over Isabell Donker (Hemingford) (Fall 0:45)

Round 2 — Ellison Ladeaux (Valentine) won by fall over Isabell Donker (Hemingford) (Fall 0:36)

Round 3 — Carle Welling (Hemingford) won by fall over Isabell Donker (Hemingford) (Fall 1:28)

MS Girls 127-134

Bethany Kresl’s place is 4th and has scored 1.0 team points.

Round 1 — Payton Whited (Ord) won by fall over Bethany Kresl (Hemingford) (Fall 0:20)

Round 2 — Jessalyn Fay (Valentine) won by fall over Bethany Kresl (Hemingford) (Fall 0:29)

Round 3 — Chloe Kokes (Ord) won by fall over Bethany Kresl (Hemingford) (Fall 2:49)

MS Girls 138-142

Eva Dena Helmnick’s place is 3rd and has scored 2.0 team points.

Round 2 — Natalie Lytle (Ord) won by fall over Eva Dena Helmnick (Hemingford) (Fall 3:25)

Round 3 — Tierney Miller (Valentine) won by fall over Eva Dena Helmnick (Hemingford) (Fall 0:56)

MS Girls 142-152

Sofia Gomez’s place is 3rd and has scored 2.0 team points.

Round 1 — Tygh Miller (Valentine) won by fall over Sofia Gomez (Hemingford) (Fall 3:44)

Round 2 — Wrigley Greenough (Valentine) won by fall over Sofia Gomez (Hemingford) (Fall 1:01)

MS Girls 191-196

Emma Hitchcock’s place is 2nd and has scored 0.0 team points.

Round 1 — Maddison Waltman (Ord) won by fall over Emma Hitchcock (Hemingford) (Fall 2:47)

Round 2 — Maddison Waltman (Ord) won by fall over Emma Hitchcock (Hemingford) (Fall 2:12)