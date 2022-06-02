Bobcats Beating Cancer 2nd Annual Golf Tournament

Nine teams of four competed in the 2nd annual Bobcats Beating Cancer Golf Tournament on Sunday, May 29 at the Chimney Rock Golf Course in Bayard.

Bobcats Beating Cancer holds fundraiser events to provide hope for those families of Hemingford Alum that are going through cancer treatments.

Founder Taryn Wood stated that the turnout was not as good as last year but he was still happy with the amount they were able to raise.

“One feedback that I continue to hear is that golf is easier on the body than our basketball tournaments were and I would have to agree,” he said.

Wood started the nonprofit after two Hemingford residents were diagnosed with cancer around 2012. Connecting with others in the Hemingford community, Wood moved forward with forming a board for Bobcats Beating Cancer. That board currently consists of Wood, Joni Jespersen, Alaina Schaneman, Brenda Davies, and Jordan Haas.

“The community has given us great support,” Wood said. “We’re pretty thankful for that.”

The nonprofit used to host a Hemingford Public Schools alumni basketball tournament, but the tournament in 2020 was cancelled due to Covid. Knowing that it had been a struggle to get participants for the basketball game, Wood decided to change things up by hosting a golf tournament instead.

Wood plans on hosting the 3rd Annual Bobcats Beating Cancer Golf Tournament next year so don’t miss out on this great way to show your support for those needing it.

Aside from the golf tournament, the community can also donate to Bobcats Beating Cancer through an account set up for the nonprofit at Hemingford Credit Union.

