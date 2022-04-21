Bobcats, Bulldogs recognized with Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Award

In an effort to emphasize the importance of multi-activity participation, the NSAA and the NSCS launched the Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Award program in the fall of 2020.

The award recognizes students in grades 9-12 who participate in at least three NSAA sanctioned activities throughout the academic year. Each high school student who participates in at least three NSAA activities will be recognized and awarded a certificate of achievement. Activity participation will be tracked using student eligibility lists, submitted to the NSAA by each member school. The top schools in four classes will be determined based on percentage of multi-activity student award winners compared to the total number of students in grades 9-12.