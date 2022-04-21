Bobcats, Bulldogs recognized with Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Award

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) and the Nebraska State College System (NSCS) announced the 14,918 recipients of the 2021-2022 Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Awards.
In an effort to emphasize the importance of multi-activity participation, the NSAA and the NSCS launched the Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Award program in the fall of 2020.
The award recognizes students in grades 9-12 who participate in at least three NSAA sanctioned activities throughout the academic year. Each high school student who participates in at least three NSAA activities will be recognized and awarded a certificate of achievement. Activity participation will be tracked using student eligibility lists, submitted to the NSAA by each member school. The top schools in four classes will be determined based on percentage of multi-activity student award winners compared to the total number of students in grades 9-12.
Hemingford High School Athletes Listed:
Gavin Bell, Aiden Benda, Alissa Bettencourt, Catherine Bryner, Serenity Dillard, Isabell Gomez, Destiny Hanson, Lillian Hasenauer-Brown, Michael Helmink, Savanna Hickman, Aurora Hinman, Zane Hinman, Boady Hunter, Taren Hunter, Carlye Kresl, Elizabeth Mayer, Daren McConville, Madisen Meek, Sarina Radspinner, RamonaLee Ramos, Nathan Randolph, Breana Specht, Ethan Specht, Drew Varner, Elijah Walker, Brookelynn Warner, Hunter Wyland
Alliance High School Athletes Listed:
Mats Albrecht, Jonah Amill, Carson Bair, Sonya Behrends, Jesika Bestol, Brooklyn Branstiter, Regan Braun, Amauri Browning, Shelbee Burke, Benjamin Cassatt-Reina, Jaelynne Clarke, Angie Davis, Annaka Digmann, Noah Drew, Lylend DuBray, Jason Dunn, Mason Elford, Annika Fuchs, Ian Gomez, Macala Hood, Kealee Jelinek, Kasey Jensen, Brexten Kimmel, Kayel Lambert, Alejandro Lara, Donna LeMunyan, Daulton Mangas, Austen McCracken, Jayden McCracken, Emily McCune, Kenna Montes, Matthew Moomey, Morgan Moomey, Kellen Muhr, Byron Nordstrom, Jackson Norris, Teetje Oezen, Miah Peters, Olive Radice, Timothy Richey, Mario Rodriguez, McKenna Ruffing, Ann Ryan, Shyla Salcido, Gabriel Sanders, Josie Sanders, Charlotte Schmidt, Sara Schnell, Macey Seebohm, Mikayla Seebohm, Bailey Shannon, Christian Soriano, Austen Stanec, Taylee Thompson, Angel Trejo, Bert Trevino, Kysen Walker, Haley Weare, Owen Weber, Haylie Winter