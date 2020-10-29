Bobcats end season with a heartbreaker

The Hemingford Bobcats opened State playoffs against Nebraska Christian at Central City on Thursday, Oct. 22. They played on a classic Nebraska setting on an astroturf field, surrounded by a cornfield with cows grazing. In Nebraska fashion, it was chilly and windy. Central City hadn’t played since Sept. 25 due to Covid.
The Bobcat defense took a strong stand against the Eagles, forcing them to go 3 and out. The Bobcats quickly took advantage of the field, taking a 6-0 lead with a pass from Darrin Turek to Ethan Specht. They didn’t convert the additional 2.
The Bobcats struggled with penalties. After a couple of series with no score, the Eagles took an 8-0 lead.
Nebraska Christian took a 14-6 point lead with a 47 yard TD pass, then added 2 on their conversion for a 10 point lead with 1:19 left in the half. The Bobcats weren’t able to add points on the board before the half.
Hemingford started the second half with the ball. The Bobcats went 3 and out. The Bobcat Defense gave up a 33 yard touchdown, giving the Eagles an 18 point lead.
Hemingford gained momentum on offense. Brian Turek picked up 20 yards with 3:48 left in the 3rd. Darin Turek picked up the first down at the 18 of Nebraska Christian. Jack Payne caught a pass from Turek for another first down. The Eagles picked up a facemask, helping the Bobcats, making it second and 2, setting them up for a touchdown from Brian Turek. With the 2 point conversion, the Bobcats closed back in to 10 points.
With 1 second left in the third, Nebraska Christian made a 52 yard run, but it was called back with a holding penalty. The Eagles continued that series in the fourth quarter with third and 17. Hunter Wyland plowed through to sack the quarterback.
The Bobcats got the ball at the 23 yard line of Nebraska Christian. With third and 11, the Bobcats get close to the first down with 2 yards on the 4th down. Darin Turek makes the pitch to Brian Turek for the first down on the option. With third down and 4 on the 6, Brian Turek gets to the 4 yard line. With a snap to Brian Turek, he runs up the middle, but makes no gain.
Nebraska Christian picks up a first down with a run up the middle. The Eagles fumbled and the Bobcats picked it up at the 29.
Turek was sacked on the 31. The Bobcats gained 2. On third and 10 on the 29, the Bobcats run a double reverse to get to the 6 yard line of Nebraska Christian.
Nebraska Christian intercepted the ball with 3:24 to go.
The Eagles ran the clock to keep their 24-14 win.
The Bobcats end their season at 6-3 with a heartbreaker.
Coach Haas felt that the Bobcats had their chance to win, but just didn’t make the plays when they were needed. “To win in the playoffs, you have to limit your mistakes and we just had a few too many to be successful. We would either have penalties that got us off schedule or a missed assignment that resulted in a negative play. I am proud of the way that our kids fought to stay in the game and give us a chance to come back and win at the end.”
This isn’t your ordinary year and Coach Haas reflected on that. “We were very fortunate to be able to play the entire season, there are many teams that didn’t get the opportunity that we had. High school extracurriculars, and football specifically have a very short window and it can be hard to realize that when you are in the middle of it. When you look back on a season or a school year, it always seems to have flown by. For the Bobcats specifically, we had our ups and downs just like most teams in all seasons. We can look back and think of things that we wish we would have done differently but that is life. We have a lot to be proud of this year and those are the good memories to carry forward. For us to be successful moving forward, we need to stay committed to the weight room and participation in other activities.”
Total Plays: 68; 52
Total Yards: 255; 278
Passing Yards: 79; 126
Rushing Yards: 176; 152
D. Turek: 7/13; 79 passing yds; 1 TD; 1 Int; 45 Lg
B. Turek: 32 Att; 122 rushing yds; 20 Long
Z. Rozmiarek: 2 Att; 29 rushing yds; 16 Long
D. Turek: 8 Att; 26 rushing yds; 1 TD; 6 Long
E. Specht: 2 Att; -1 rushing yd; 2 Long
E. Specht: 3 Rec; 57 yds; 1 TD; 45 Long
B. Turek: 2 Rec; 10 yds; 10 Long
J. Payne: 1 Rec; 7 Yds; 7 Long
Z. Rozmiarek: 1 Rec; 5 yds; 5 Long
H. Blumanthal: 8 Tk; 3 Ast; 1 TFL
Z. Rozmiarek: 7 Tk; 2 Ast
J. Payne: 5 Tk; 2 Ast; 1 TFL
D. Turek: 3 Tk; 1 Ast
B. Turek: 3 Tk; 4 Ast
E. Specht: 1 Tk
R. Turek: 1 Ast
