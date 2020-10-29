Bobcats end season with a heartbreaker

This isn’t your ordinary year and Coach Haas reflected on that. “We were very fortunate to be able to play the entire season, there are many teams that didn’t get the opportunity that we had. High school extracurriculars, and football specifically have a very short window and it can be hard to realize that when you are in the middle of it. When you look back on a season or a school year, it always seems to have flown by. For the Bobcats specifically, we had our ups and downs just like most teams in all seasons. We can look back and think of things that we wish we would have done differently but that is life. We have a lot to be proud of this year and those are the good memories to carry forward. For us to be successful moving forward, we need to stay committed to the weight room and participation in other activities.”