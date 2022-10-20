 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bobcats finish season with win

The Hemingford Bobcat Football Team finished out the 2022 season with a win in Morrill on Friday, Oct. 14. The Bobcats round out the season with a 2-6 overall record, 2-2 in district play.

Hemingford Bobcats

vs. Morrill Lions

Final Score: Bobcats — 56 Lions — 18

End of 3rd Quarter: Bobcats — 36 Lions — 12

Halftime: Bobcats — 28 Lions — 6

End of 1st Quarter: Bobcats — 20 Lions — 0

Scoring Summary

First Quarter: HHS-MHS

TD Cody Galles 19 Yd Run (Ryan Ragsdale Run For Two-Point Conversion) 8-0

TD Talon Payne 2 Yd Run (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 14-0

TD Jacob Bryner 1 Yd Run (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 20-0

Second Quarter: HHS-MHS

TD 27 Yd Run (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 20-6

TD Hayden McDonald 8 Yd Pass From Cody Galles (Ryan Ragsdale Run For Two-Point Conversion) 28-6

Third Quarter: HHS-MHS

TD Cody Galles 43 Yd Run (Cody Galles Pass From Jacob Bryner For Two-Point Conversion) 36-6

TD 4 Yd Run (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 36-12

Fourth Quarter: HHS-MHS

TD 2 Yd Run (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 36-18

TD Cody Galles 33 Yd Run (Ryan Ragsdale Run For Two-Point Conversion) 44-18

TD Cody Galles 13 Yd Run (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 50-18

TD Cody Galles 33 Yd Interception Return (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 56-18

Stats for Hemingford:

Passing Cp/Att Yds TD Int Lg

#10 C. Galles 1/2 8 1 - 8

#20 J. Bryner 0/3 - - - -

Rushing Att Yds TD Long Fum

#10 C. Galles 22 247 4 43 -

#21 T. Haas 5 40 - 20 -

#55 T. Payne 8 11 1 3 -

#20 J. Bryner 5 5 1 5 -

#12 R. Ragsdale 1 -2 - - -

Rest of team 1 -2 - - -

Receiving Rec Yds TD Long Fum

#33 H. McDonald 1 8 1 8 -

#10 C. Galles - - - - -

Tackles Tk Ast Sck TFL

#33 H. McDonald 11 9 - 2

#66 T. Miller 10 - - 2

#10 C. Galles 8 1 - -

#77 O. Plog 7 5 - 2

#55 T. Payne 4 3 - 1

#52 A. Benda 3 3 - 1

#20 J. Bryner 1 - - -

#21 T. Haas 1 - - -

#12 R. Ragsdale 1 - - -

#15 J. Keane - 1 - -

Defensive Sfty Int Fum Blks TD

#66 T. Miller - - 1 - -

#10 C. Galles - 1 - - 1

#21 T. Haas - - 1 - -

Kickoff Returns Ret Avg TD Long

#10 C. Galles 1 12 - 12

#55 T. Payne 1 8 - 8

Rest of team 2 0 - -

Kickoff Num Yds Long TB

#10 C. Galles 9 265 38 -

Punting Num Ave In 20 Long

#10 C. Galles 3 26 2

