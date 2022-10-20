Bobcats finish season with win

The Hemingford Bobcat Football Team finished out the 2022 season with a win in Morrill on Friday, Oct. 14. The Bobcats round out the season with a 2-6 overall record, 2-2 in district play.
Hemingford Bobcats
vs. Morrill Lions
Final Score: Bobcats — 56 Lions — 18
End of 3rd Quarter: Bobcats — 36 Lions — 12
Halftime: Bobcats — 28 Lions — 6
End of 1st Quarter: Bobcats — 20 Lions — 0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter: HHS-MHS
TD Cody Galles 19 Yd Run (Ryan Ragsdale Run For Two-Point Conversion) 8-0
TD Talon Payne 2 Yd Run (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 14-0
TD Jacob Bryner 1 Yd Run (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 20-0
Second Quarter: HHS-MHS
TD 27 Yd Run (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 20-6
TD Hayden McDonald 8 Yd Pass From Cody Galles (Ryan Ragsdale Run For Two-Point Conversion) 28-6
Third Quarter: HHS-MHS
TD Cody Galles 43 Yd Run (Cody Galles Pass From Jacob Bryner For Two-Point Conversion) 36-6
TD 4 Yd Run (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 36-12
Fourth Quarter: HHS-MHS
TD 2 Yd Run (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 36-18
TD Cody Galles 33 Yd Run (Ryan Ragsdale Run For Two-Point Conversion) 44-18
TD Cody Galles 13 Yd Run (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 50-18
TD Cody Galles 33 Yd Interception Return (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 56-18
Stats for Hemingford:
Passing Cp/Att Yds TD Int Lg
#10 C. Galles 1/2 8 1 - 8
#20 J. Bryner 0/3 - - - -
Rushing Att Yds TD Long Fum
#10 C. Galles 22 247 4 43 -
#21 T. Haas 5 40 - 20 -
#55 T. Payne 8 11 1 3 -
#20 J. Bryner 5 5 1 5 -
#12 R. Ragsdale 1 -2 - - -
Rest of team 1 -2 - - -
Receiving Rec Yds TD Long Fum
#33 H. McDonald 1 8 1 8 -
#10 C. Galles - - - - -
Tackles Tk Ast Sck TFL
#33 H. McDonald 11 9 - 2
#66 T. Miller 10 - - 2
#10 C. Galles 8 1 - -
#77 O. Plog 7 5 - 2
#55 T. Payne 4 3 - 1
#52 A. Benda 3 3 - 1
#20 J. Bryner 1 - - -
#21 T. Haas 1 - - -
#12 R. Ragsdale 1 - - -
#15 J. Keane - 1 - -
Defensive Sfty Int Fum Blks TD
#66 T. Miller - - 1 - -
#10 C. Galles - 1 - - 1
#21 T. Haas - - 1 - -
Kickoff Returns Ret Avg TD Long
#10 C. Galles 1 12 - 12
#55 T. Payne 1 8 - 8
Rest of team 2 0 - -
Kickoff Num Yds Long TB
#10 C. Galles 9 265 38 -
Punting Num Ave In 20 Long
#10 C. Galles 3 26 2