Bobcats kick off Cross Country Season

The Hemingford Bobcats along with other local teams opened up their cross country season at the Scotts Bluff Country Club to race 3.1 miles around the Scotts Bluff Golf Course.

“It is a great course and very spectator friendly,” said Bobcat coach Jayme Clark.

With no Varsity or Junior Varsity divisions, the action started off with the high school girls race with Sidney’s Talissa Tanquary taking the win with a time of 21:21.57, followed by Axi Benish of Leyton, Peyton Paxton of Mullen, Micaiah Fuller of Chadron, Jamie Modec of Scottsbluff, Tyrah American Horse of Gordon-Rushville, Dakota Horstman of Hemingford, Kaylee Charbonneau of Scottsbluff, Jentsyn Fuller of Chadron and Emily Bently of Scottsbluff rounding out the top ten finishers.

In the boys race, Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron took the maiden win of the season with a time of 18:07.71, followed by teammate James Adams with a time of 18:58.97.

Following the Bearcat duo was Ben Cassatt-Reina of Alliance, Ty Brady of Crawford, Noah Canas of Sidney, Eddie Griess or Scottsbluff, Elijah Conley of Bridgeport, Travis Cline of Gering, Jashawn Davenport of Sidney, and Gabe Tretter of Leyton filling out the top 10 runners.

Like the other teams, the Bobcats were putting in miles in the morning throughout the summer, and finally got to see it pay off.

“It was a great meet to get some of our jitters out and to see where we stood as a team compared to everyone else,” said Clark. “We were excited with our team’s effort and will keep striving to get stronger each week. This week will be at Gering, one of the toughest courses we see all season, so it will be a true test to see what else we need to keep working on.”

Official Team Scores for Panhandle Classics:

Scottsbluff — 17

Sidney — 49

Chadron — 62

Alliance — 81

Hemingford — 85

Gering — 87

Bayard — 95

Kimball – 112

Notable finishes for Hemingford: High School boys: Zane Hinman finished 25, Creel Webber finished 29, and Drew Varner finished 32. Junior High boys: Austin Benda finished 5, Joshua Miller finished 26, and Grayson Hunter finished 30. High School girls: Dakota Horstman finished 7, Carlye Kresl finished 16, and Aurora Hinman finished 27. Junior High girls: Ainslee Woltman finished 11 and Desilee Hinman finished 21.

The Bobcats along with many of the panhandle teams will be back on Friday, Sept. 2 for the Gering Invite at Five Rocks Amphitheater.