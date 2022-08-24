Bobcat's prepare for season openers

While the Hemingford Bobcat Fall Sports Teams gear up for the 2022-2023 season the Hemingford Boosters hosted a Big Red Scrimmage and Tailgate Party on Friday, Aug. 19 for Bobcat Nation.

The Volleyball Scrimmage started at 5 p.m. The team will compete in their first home game of the season on Thursday evening at home against Kimball.

“We significantly improved our record last year and I’m thinking that we can top that this year,” said Hemingford Volleyball Coach Melinda Cullan. “I have a big group of seniors and I’m really looking for them to provide some great leadership this year!”

“Many of them have seen the varsity court since they were freshman. We have some young girls stepping on the court that have really worked hard over the summer to earn their spots and I look forward to seeing how everyone develops in the next few months.”

Cross Country Coach Jayme Clark met with the cross country parents then introduced the team during the BBQ.

“We have about 25 in cross country with high school and junior high combined and we cannot wait to get started on Thursday in Scottsbluff,” said Clark. “They have worked hard for me all summer and we can’t wait to hopefully punch our ticket to the state meet in October.”

Head Bobcat Football Coach Joshua Dean introduced the coaches and team for the year.

“Thank you for letting us coach your kids; we will do the best that we can,” said Dean. “Thank you to the Boosters for hosting this event and good luck to the fall activities as well.”

The football team will play at home this Friday, Aug. 26 as they host Leyton at 7 p.m.

The tailgate meal starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. All of Bobcat Nation are welcome to attend. This week’s meal is hosted by Table Top Meats and the Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union. The meal will consist of shredded brisket sandwiches, pinto beans, chips and a dessert.

Booster memberships are still available for $25. All donations go directly to support Hemingford’s youth in ALL activities. The Boosters thank you in advance for your monetary donations.

The 2022-2023 Hemingford Bobcat Activity Schedules are available at the following businesses in Hemingford:

Farmers Coop Elevator Co.

Table Top Meats

Raben’s Market/Raps Liquor

Nebraska Bank

Village Pizza

Mobius/Hemingford Telephone

VALOR General Store

Dave’s Pharmacy

Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union