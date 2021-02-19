Bobcats’ season ends at sub-district tournament

Survive and advance is the top objective for girls’ basketball teams in the state of Nebraska this week with postseason play now in full swing.

The Hemingford Lady Bobcats were unable to survive falling to Bayard in the opening game of the Class C-2, Sub-district 12 Tournament on Monday evening in Bridgeport.

Bayard senior Grace Burry scored a game-high 18 points to lead the fourth-seeded Tigers to a 66-32 victory over Hemingford. Burry was actually one of three Tigers to score in double figures in the contest as Dani Harter finished with 13 points and Hallie Cochran added 12.

The win advances Bayard into Tuesday’s semifinal round and a date with top-seeded Bridgeport. That game will tip off at 5 p.m. The second semifinal will feature third-seeded Morrill taking on second-seeded Gordon-Rushville at 6:30 p.m. The semifinal winners will play for the championship on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Bayard competed Monday without head coach Zach Nesbitt, who has the coronavirus disease. The Tigers wore masks throughout the full duration of play, but it didn’t seem to bother them one bit.

Bayard raced out to a 10-0 lead less than three minutes into action. An opening trey from Lexi Fiscus and an old-fashioned three-point play by Hallie Cochran sparked the early run.