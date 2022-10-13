Bobcats take a win!

The Bobcat Football Team took on the Kimball Longhorns at home on Friday, Oct. 7 for their homecoming game and last home game of the season. The Bobcats were able to defeat the Longhorns!

Hemingford will travel to Morrill for their last game of the season. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Final Score:

Bobcats — 74, Longhorns — 14

End of 3rd Quarter: Bobcats — 74, Longhorns — 14

Halftime: Bobcats — 58, Longhorns — 14

End of 1st Quarter: Bobcats — 16, Longhorns — 6

Stats for Hemingford:

Passing

Cp/Att Yds TD Int Lg

#10 C. Galles 2/3 49 1 — 44

#20 J. Bryner 2/5 25 2 — 14

Rushing-Att Yds TD Long Fum

#10 C. Galles 12 135 2 30 -

#21 T. Haas 8 72 1 32 -

#55 T. Payne 10 64 2 14 -

#20 J. Bryner 6 29 1 14 -

#12 R. Ragsdale 2 12 — 8 -

Receiving-Rec Yds TD Long Fum

#21 T. Haas 2 55 2 44 -

#66 T. Miller 1 14 1 14 -

#55 T. Payne 1 5 — 5 -

Tackles-Tk Ast Sck TFL

#66 T. Miller 6 4 — 3

#21 T. Haas 6 2 — -

#55 T. Payne 5 7 — -

#52 A. Benda 5 ——-

#69 M. Helmink 4 1 — 4

#77 O. Plog 3 11 — 1

#10 C. Galles 3 ——2

#20 J. Bryner 1 1 — -

#12 R. Ragsdale 1 ——-

#15 J. Keane — 2 — -