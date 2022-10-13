 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bobcats take a win!

  • 0
Bobcats take a win!

The Bobcat Football Team took on the Kimball Longhorns at home on Friday, Oct. 7 for their homecoming game and last home game of the season. The Bobcats were able to defeat the Longhorns!

Hemingford will travel to Morrill for their last game of the season. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Final Score:

Bobcats — 74, Longhorns — 14

End of 3rd Quarter: Bobcats — 74, Longhorns — 14

Halftime: Bobcats — 58, Longhorns — 14

End of 1st Quarter: Bobcats — 16, Longhorns — 6

Stats for Hemingford:

Passing

Cp/Att Yds TD Int Lg

#10 C. Galles 2/3 49 1 — 44

People are also reading…

#20 J. Bryner 2/5 25 2 — 14

Rushing-Att Yds TD Long Fum

#10 C. Galles 12 135 2 30 -

#21 T. Haas 8 72 1 32 -

#55 T. Payne 10 64 2 14 -

#20 J. Bryner 6 29 1 14 -

#12 R. Ragsdale 2 12 — 8 -

Receiving-Rec Yds TD Long Fum

#21 T. Haas 2 55 2 44 -

#66 T. Miller 1 14 1 14 -

#55 T. Payne 1 5 — 5 -

Tackles-Tk Ast Sck TFL

#66 T. Miller 6 4 — 3

#21 T. Haas 6 2 — -

#55 T. Payne 5 7 — -

#52 A. Benda 5 ——-

#69 M. Helmink 4 1 — 4

#77 O. Plog 3 11 — 1

#10 C. Galles 3 ——2

#20 J. Bryner 1 1 — -

#12 R. Ragsdale 1 ——-

#15 J. Keane — 2 — -Hemingford will travel to Morrill for their last game of the season. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hemingford girls claim top spot

Hemingford girls claim top spot

The Hemingford Junior and High School Cross Country Team competed at the Kearney Cross Country Invite on Monday, Sept. 26. This meet is one of…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News