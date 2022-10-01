Bobcats taken down by the Wildcats

Hemingford Bobcat Varsity Football took the the Maxwell at home on Friday, Sept. 22.
Hemingford Bobcats vs. Maxwell Wildcats
The Bobcats now sport a 0-5 record. They take the field next when they travel to Bayard for a D1 District 11 (8 Man) challenge on Friday, September 30. Hemingford will meet a Tigers team coming off a 65-20 league loss to Bridgeport. The Tigers record now stands at 1-4.
Game Stats for Hemingford:
Passing
|#
|Athlete Name
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|C %
|Avg
|TD
|Int
|Lng
|QB Rate
|Team Totals
|4
|9
|38
|.444
|9.5
|1
|2
|27
|54.2
|10
|Cody Galles (So)
|1
|4
|7
|.250
|7.0
|0
|2
|7
|0.0
|20
|Jacob Bryner (Fr)
|3
|5
|31
|.600
|10.3
|1
|0
|20
|117.5
Rushing
|#
|Athlete Name
|Car
|Yds
|Avg
|Lng
|TD
|Team Totals
|41
|283
|6.9
|76
|3
|10
|Cody Galles (So)
|17
|145
|8.5
|42
|1
|20
|Jacob Bryner (Fr)
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|21
|Tayten Haas (Fr)
|12
|84
|7.0
|18
|2
|55
|Talon Payne (Fr)
|11
|45
|4.1
|7
|0
The Hemingford Bobcats will head to Bayard on Friday to take on the 1-4 Tigers away on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.
The final home game is on Friday, Oct. 7. Please join us down at Bobcat Football Field for the tailgate hosted by Farmers Coop.
We will start the tailgate at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Kimball.
The tailgate meal will be chili and a dessert for $5.
Come join Farmers Coop next Friday as we cheer on our Hemingford Bobcat football team!