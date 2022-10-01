Bobcats taken down by the Wildcats

Hemingford Bobcat Varsity Football took the the Maxwell at home on Friday, Sept. 22.

Hemingford Bobcats vs. Maxwell Wildcats

Final Score: Bobcats - 28 Wildcats - 64

End of 3rd Quarter: Bobcats - 16 Wildcats - 50

Halftime: Bobcats - 0 Wildcats - 30

End of 1st Quarter: Bobcats - 0 Wildcats - 6

The Bobcats now sport a 0-5 record. They take the field next when they travel to Bayard for a D1 District 11 (8 Man) challenge on Friday, September 30. Hemingford will meet a Tigers team coming off a 65-20 league loss to Bridgeport. The Tigers record now stands at 1-4.

Game Stats for Hemingford:

Passing

Rushing

The Hemingford Bobcats will head to Bayard on Friday to take on the 1-4 Tigers away on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

The final home game is on Friday, Oct. 7. Please join us down at Bobcat Football Field for the tailgate hosted by Farmers Coop.

We will start the tailgate at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Kimball.

The tailgate meal will be chili and a dessert for $5.

Come join Farmers Coop next Friday as we cheer on our Hemingford Bobcat football team!