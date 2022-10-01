 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bobcats taken down by the Wildcats

Bobcat #66 Theron Miller takes down a Maxwell opponent. 

Hemingford Bobcat Varsity Football took the the Maxwell at home on Friday, Sept. 22.

Hemingford Bobcats vs. Maxwell Wildcats

Final Score:
Bobcats - 28
Wildcats - 64
End of 3rd Quarter:
Bobcats - 16
Wildcats - 50
Halftime:
Bobcats - 0
Wildcats - 30
End of 1st Quarter:
Bobcats - 0
Wildcats - 6

The Bobcats now sport a 0-5 record. They take the field next when they travel to Bayard for a D1 District 11 (8 Man) challenge on Friday, September 30. Hemingford will meet a Tigers team coming off a 65-20 league loss to Bridgeport. The Tigers record now stands at 1-4.

Game Stats for Hemingford:

Passing

#Athlete NameCompAttYdsC %AvgTDIntLngQB Rate
 Team Totals4938.4449.5122754.2
10Cody Galles (So)147.2507.00270.0
20Jacob Bryner (Fr)3531.60010.31020117.5

Rushing

#Athlete NameCarYdsAvgLngTD
 Team Totals412836.9763
10Cody Galles (So)171458.5421
20Jacob Bryner (Fr)199.090
21Tayten Haas (Fr)12847.0182
55Talon Payne (Fr)11454.170

The Hemingford Bobcats will head to Bayard on Friday to take on the 1-4  Tigers away on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

#55 Talon Payne runs the ball.

The final home game is on Friday, Oct. 7. Please join us down at Bobcat Football Field for the tailgate hosted by Farmers Coop.

We will start the tailgate at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Kimball.

The tailgate meal will be chili and a dessert for $5.

Come join Farmers Coop next Friday as we cheer on our Hemingford Bobcat football team!

#52 Aiden Benda proudly carries the Bobcat Flag as the team takes the field during the home game against Maxwell on Friday, Sept. 23. 
