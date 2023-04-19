The weather was beautiful for the Bobcat Golfers first tournament of the season on Thursday, April 13 in Bridgeport.

Coach Joe Collins said he was pleased with efforts of the team members.

“Our guys competed well and gained valuable experience that we will be able to build on,” said Collins. Dax Powell was our standout and lone medalists, posting an 83 for 4th place individually. We look to him to lead us this year as an experienced, third year starter.”

D. Powell finished 4th behind Jackson Mitchell of Mitchell, Jace Nelson of Gordon/Rushville, and Cael Peters of Mitchell.

Also in his third year as a starter is Drew Varner, who posted a 96.

“We also look for Drew to take a leadership role,” said Collins. “Owen Plog posted a 106 and Jacob Bryner posted a 107 for their varsity debut. We are very excited and optimistic about the potential for these two freshmen to contribute to our success as a team and look forward to lower scores as they gain more experience. Neo Powell wrapped up our varsity team this tournament and posted a score of 127. Neo fell victim to a few bad holes, having to take some penalty strokes, and we feel his score didn’t represent how much improvement he has made over the past year.”

As a team, Hemingford placed 4th behind Mitchell, Bridgeport and Garden County.

“So, as a team, we scored 392 and finished in the middle of the pack. This is a great first outing and we know that our potential for much lower scores is possible.”