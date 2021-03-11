Bobcats track and field season off to a strong start

Last year Bobcat runner Joh Ansley and three teammates were in first in the district for the 4x800 meter relay. It was John and the three seniors. Hopes were high.
“We were looking to break the school record,” Ansley said.
The team and school went on spring break which turned out to be “much longer,” Hemingford track coach Josh Dean said. Last year he was one of the assistant coaches. The first was canceled, due to COVID-19 and soon the whole season was canceled.
“We used Twitter to recognize our nine seniors who didn’t get to finish there senior (track and field) careers,” Dean said. “A few had serious shots at making state.”
Among them were the three seniors and one junior on the 4x8 relay.
“I just want to see what we can do as a team,” Ansley said. “Our numbers are lower than what we have had before.”
This year Ansley is among the 27 students who make up this year’s Bobcat track and field team. The team is made up of 19 girls and 8 boys. There are four seniors on this year’s team; Ansley, Kenneth Wyland, Brian Turek and Landrie Nelson.
“It will be interesting to see what kind of progress we made (without a season last year),” Dean said. “Some of the athletes went out for fall and winter sports, but we also have a few new timers.”
The core goal for Dean’s team is to “help our kids develop championship character,” he said. “If they have that they can be successful in life.”
“There are so many personal gains you can make in track,” Dead said. “Track helps out in every sport. You have to run or be explosive, that what is at the core of track.”
The team began practice last Monday, March 1.
Practice was a little different, Ansley said. The first week was spent “trying to figure out what events fits us best.
“I’ve always enjoyed running,” Ansley said. “I was the cross country manager in fifth-grade and started on the cross country team in seventh-grade.”
Last year, one of the tough things was the retirement of the past Hemingford Head Track and Field Coach Randy Hiemstra, Dean said.
“He was such an essential part of Hemingford sports and a huge mentor for me,” Dean said. “He was part of football, basketball and track. He poured a lot of time into our kids.”
Dean has taken over as the head track and field coach, Lisa Janssen is the throws coach, Jayme Clark is the distance, 4x8 and high jump coach, Danielle Roland is the hurdles and pole vault coach and Matthew Wood is the long ,triple jump and the 4x4 relay coach.
“I feel very blessed to have these coaches,” he said. “Coach Janssen has 17 years coaching experience and between the others, as athletes, they have competed at State and a few State championships. They have a lot of knowledge to share and they really care about our kids.”
The Bobcats first meet will be the Chadron State Indoor meet on March 20.
“So far it hasn’t been canceled,” Dean said.
The Class C District meet is presently set for May 13 in Southerland and State is presently scheduled for May 21-22. Though, like other state meets, Dean said it could have a few days added to help spread out the number of people.
“I’m thankful for the kids who have made the commitment to better themselves as athletes,” Dean said. “I’m looking forward to supporting them.”
“I’m excited about the new season,” Ansley said.