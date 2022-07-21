 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box Butte 4-H members participate in National BB Competition

Box Butte 4-H members participate in National BB Competition

Team picture: L-R back row – Ashley Carr, Aleeah Schaefer, Caylie Schaefer. Front row – Josh Carr, Katrina Karell, Keghan Schaefer, Makenna Quick, and Bryant Quick

In June the state winning BB Gun team from Box Butte County traveled to Rogers, Arkansas, to participate in the Daisy National competition, representing Nebraska. Team members consist of Ashley Carr, Makenna Quick, Katrina Karell, Caylie Schaefer, Aleeah Schaefer, and Keghan Schaefer. The team placed 11th out of 51 teams.

There were a total of 347 shooters who participated. As a team they received the 3rd most patriotic place in the costume contest. Ashley Carr placed 32nd overall and won 5th place in the Kneeling position. Makenna placed 46th overall and received 11th in the Prone position. Keghan Schaefer placed 18th in the Sitting position.

