Box Butte 4-H members participate in Nebraska State Fair

Box Butte had twenty-six 4-H members participate in the Nebraska State Fair. Participants’ exhibits were judged on Wednesday, August 24 and then have been open for public viewing since Friday, August 26. The exhibits will stay on display until September 5. Jayda and Seth Meyring were recognized at the Nebraska State Fair as Nebraska All State Livestock Judging Team members for their participation in the Great Plains Livestock Judging Circuit throughout the year. Congratulations to all the Box Butte County 4-H participants.

Below is the complete listing of the Box Butte County State Fair results:

Sierra Banks – Beyond the Needle – Purple

Sierra Banks – Fashion Show STEAM 2 Garment — Blue

Sierra Banks – Candid Photo – Purple

Keith Buskirk – Cooking 301 – Red

Ashley Carr – Freeze Blur Photo – Purple

Ashley Carr – Advanced Techniques Photo – Blue

Ashley Carr – Crochet Clothing – Purple

Ashely Carr – Original Ink Drawing – Blue

Braden Connor– Candy – Purple

Braden Staudenmaier – Intermediate Sheep Showmanship – Blue

Braden Staudenmaier – Hampshire Market Lamb – Blue

Braden Staudenmaier – Breeding Southdown Ewe Lamb – Purple

Corley Connor — 1 Jar Jelled – Blue

Avery Davies – Welding Article – Purple and Special Recognition

Ayla Foster — Fruit Leather – Blue

Ayla Foster – Accessory made from Glass – Purple

Brooke Hartman — Wood Cross Section – Red

Autumn Henthorne — Advanced Fashion Accessory– Purple

Kaylee Henthorne – Beginning Fashion Accessory – Purple

Emily Johnston — Heirloom Furniture – Blue

Emily Johnston – Barn Quilt – Red

Katrina Karell — Textile Arts Garment – Blue and Special Recognition

Katrina Karell — STEAM 2: Dress – Purple

Katrina Karell — Disaster Kit – Blue

Katrina Karell — GPS Notebook – Blue

Katrina Karell — Geocache – Blue

Emmarae Korte – Original Mixed Media – Purple and Special Recognition

Emmarae Korte — Original Pencil – Purple

Donna Lemunyan – 1 jar Tomato – Purple

Morgan Lemunyan – 1 jar Tomato – Purple

Morgan Lemunyan — Acrylic Painting –Blue

Ryleigh Mashburn — Creative Composition Photo – Red

Ryleigh Mashburn — Abstract Photo – Red

Anna Milne — Bedcover – Purple

Anna Milne — 2D Accessory – Red

Harley Payne – Floral Design – Blue

Harley Payne — Creative Mix – Purple

Scarlet Pryor — Care Package Poster – Purple

Scarlet Pryor — Accessory Outdoor – Blue

Makenna Quick — Recipe File -Purple

Makenna Quick — Family Food – Purple

Makenna Quick — 3D Accessory – Purple and Special Recognition

Makenna Quick — Large Quilt – Blue

Raegan Schumacher — Large Quilt – Blue

Carson Thomas — Accessory made from Wood – Blue

Ayvrie Waldron — Expression Through Color Photo – Purple

Ayvrie Waldron — Creative Techniques Photo – Red

Ayvrie Waldron – Wearable Technology Garment – Purple

Ayvrie Waldron — Shopping in Style Notebook – Blue

Ayvrie Waldron – Fashion Show Embellished Garment – Purple

Ayvrie Waldron – Fashion Show Shopping in Style – Purple

Ainslee Woltman – Veterinary Science Small Animal Display– Blue

Ainslee Woltman – STEAM 2: Romper — Purple

Sara Wylie — First Aid Kit — Blue

