Box Butte 4-H members participate in Nebraska State Fair

Box Butte had twenty-six 4-H members participate in the Nebraska State Fair. Participants’ exhibits were judged on Wednesday, August 24 and then have been open for public viewing since Friday, August 26. The exhibits will stay on display until September 5. Jayda and Seth Meyring were recognized at the Nebraska State Fair as Nebraska All State Livestock Judging Team members for their participation in the Great Plains Livestock Judging Circuit throughout the year. Congratulations to all the Box Butte County 4-H participants.