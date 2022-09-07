Box Butte 4-H members participate in Nebraska State Fair

Box Butte had twenty-six 4-H members participate in the Nebraska State Fair. Participants’ exhibits were judged on Wednesday, August 24 and then have been open for public viewing since Friday, August 26. The exhibits will stay on display until September 5. Jayda and Seth Meyring were recognized at the Nebraska State Fair as Nebraska All State Livestock Judging Team members for their participation in the Great Plains Livestock Judging Circuit throughout the year. Congratulations to all the Box Butte County 4-H participants.
Below is the complete listing of the Box Butte County State Fair results:
Sierra Banks – Beyond the Needle – Purple
Sierra Banks – Fashion Show STEAM 2 Garment — Blue
Sierra Banks – Candid Photo – Purple
Keith Buskirk – Cooking 301 – Red
Ashley Carr – Freeze Blur Photo – Purple
Ashley Carr – Advanced Techniques Photo – Blue
Ashley Carr – Crochet Clothing – Purple
Ashely Carr – Original Ink Drawing – Blue
Braden Connor– Candy – Purple
Braden Staudenmaier – Intermediate Sheep Showmanship – Blue
Braden Staudenmaier – Hampshire Market Lamb – Blue
Braden Staudenmaier – Breeding Southdown Ewe Lamb – Purple
Corley Connor — 1 Jar Jelled – Blue
Avery Davies – Welding Article – Purple and Special Recognition
Ayla Foster — Fruit Leather – Blue
Ayla Foster – Accessory made from Glass – Purple
Brooke Hartman — Wood Cross Section – Red
Autumn Henthorne — Advanced Fashion Accessory– Purple
Kaylee Henthorne – Beginning Fashion Accessory – Purple
Emily Johnston — Heirloom Furniture – Blue
Emily Johnston – Barn Quilt – Red
Katrina Karell — Textile Arts Garment – Blue and Special Recognition
Katrina Karell — STEAM 2: Dress – Purple
Katrina Karell — Disaster Kit – Blue
Katrina Karell — GPS Notebook – Blue
Katrina Karell — Geocache – Blue
Emmarae Korte – Original Mixed Media – Purple and Special Recognition
Emmarae Korte — Original Pencil – Purple
Donna Lemunyan – 1 jar Tomato – Purple
Morgan Lemunyan – 1 jar Tomato – Purple
Morgan Lemunyan — Acrylic Painting –Blue
Ryleigh Mashburn — Creative Composition Photo – Red
Ryleigh Mashburn — Abstract Photo – Red
Anna Milne — Bedcover – Purple
Anna Milne — 2D Accessory – Red
Harley Payne – Floral Design – Blue
Harley Payne — Creative Mix – Purple
Scarlet Pryor — Care Package Poster – Purple
Scarlet Pryor — Accessory Outdoor – Blue
Makenna Quick — Recipe File -Purple
Makenna Quick — Family Food – Purple
Makenna Quick — 3D Accessory – Purple and Special Recognition
Makenna Quick — Large Quilt – Blue
Raegan Schumacher — Large Quilt – Blue
Carson Thomas — Accessory made from Wood – Blue
Ayvrie Waldron — Expression Through Color Photo – Purple
Ayvrie Waldron — Creative Techniques Photo – Red
Ayvrie Waldron – Wearable Technology Garment – Purple
Ayvrie Waldron — Shopping in Style Notebook – Blue
Ayvrie Waldron – Fashion Show Embellished Garment – Purple
Ayvrie Waldron – Fashion Show Shopping in Style – Purple
Ainslee Woltman – Veterinary Science Small Animal Display– Blue
Ainslee Woltman – STEAM 2: Romper — Purple
Sara Wylie — First Aid Kit — Blue