Box Butte Bad Boys compete in first ever home tournament

The Box Butte County Bad Boys 11U travel team was back in action at Sudman Field for their first ever home tournament on May 21 and 22. The Bad Boys cruised through pool play on Saturday with a 17-1 win against Gering and a 10-1 victory over Gillette.

Against Gering, the Bad Boys knocked out 14 total hits scoring 4 in the first, 10 in the second and 3 in the third. Teagen O’Gorman and Casyn Nelson lead the way for the Bad Boys’ hitters each notching 3 hits. Jace Jensen added two hits for the Bad Boys. Cisco Cody joined in on the action with his second triple of the year. Casyn Nelson notched his first win of the year on the mound throwing two innings of shut out baseball. Nelson struck out two while not walking a batter. Dixon Bair pitched in relief striking out two Gering batters.

The hitting continued under the lights against Gillette. The Bad Boys defeated Gillette 10-1, knocking out 11 hits in the contest. Cormic Stark, Jace Jensen, and Fletcher Moseman had two hits apiece. Xander Narjes also joined the hit column for the Bad Boys. Miguel Galvan got the win on the mound allowing only one hit over two innings while striking out five. Carson Bunnell and Isreal Garcia pitched in relief for the Bad Boys.

Sunday’s semi-final game featured a rematch of the championship game in Douglas, Wyoming on May 1st between the Bad Boys and the Westco Revolution. Once again, the Bad Boys came up short dropping a one run back and forth affair. Westco would score one run in the first on a sacrifice fly to right field. The Bad Boys took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third, only to see Westco score two in the top of the fourth to take a 3-2 lead. The Bad Boys would take the lead back in the bottom half on a single up the middle by Cisco Cody scoring Fletcher Moseman. Westco would take the lead for good with two in the fifth. With the loss, the Bad Boys fell to 7-4 on the season.

The A-Town Steamers, Alliance’s 12U travel team were tournament champions knocking off Westco in the final game of the tournament. Tripp Johnson was the winning pitcher for the Steamers.

The Bad Boys will head to Laramie, Wyoming June 3-5.