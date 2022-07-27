Box Butte Bad Boys State Champions

The Box Butte County Bad Boys 11U baseball team won their second straight Cal Ripken Nebraska State Title July 9-11 at Sudman Field in Alliance.

The Bad Boys started the tournament with a 19-1 win over Sidney.

Teagen O’Gorman led the 15-hit effort with four hits. Cormic Stark and Israel Garcia also recorded multiple hits in the game. Xander Narjes started the game on the mound and earned the win going three innings while striking out seven Sidney batters. Jace Jensen closed the game for the Bad Boys.

The Bad Boys’ bats cooled down in the nightcap where they could only manage seven hits in the game against Gering. Gering would ultimately win the game 6-5 in extra innings.

Teagen O’Gorman started on the mound for the Bad Boys going 4 2/3 innings and striking out eight Gering batters. Israel Garcia and Casyn Nelson pitched in relief. O’Gorman, Stark, Jensen, Garcia, and Fletcher Moseman found the Bad Boys’ hit column.

Gering ultimately walked it off in the bottom of the 7th forcing the Bad Boys to win three straight in order to defend their title.

Sunday morning saw the Bad Boys once again blast Sidney in a 16-1 route.

Cormic Stark pitched a complete game while striking out six. The win ended Sidney’s season and set up a rematch with Gering in which the Bad Boys would have to beat Gering twice.

The Bad Boys would get their first win against Gering on Sunday afternoon. The Bad Boys pounded out 16 hits in the contest and beat Gering 15-4. Fletcher Moseman was lights out on the mound going 5 2/3 and striking out 12. Casyn Nelson finished the game on the mound. Jensen, Dixon Bair, Carsen Bunnell, and Casyn Nelson each had multiple hits in the game. Cisco Cody and Esai Trejo also recorded hits in the game.

The win forced a final game for the state championship on Monday evening at Sudman Field.

After a slow start and trailing by one in the third, the Bad Boys came alive with five in the third, three in the fourth, and two in the fifth to beat Gering 10-1.

Israel Garcia was solid on the mound going five innings and striking out five Gering hitters. Xander Narjes led the Bad Boys hitters with a 3-3 performance.

With the State Title, the Bad Boys will now travel to Denver, Colorado where they will compete in the Cal Ripken 11U Regional Tournament from July 28 — August 1.

The Bad Boys’ record stands at 18-11-1.