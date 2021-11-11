Box Butte County 4-H Achievement Celebration

Box Butte County Junior Leaders recognized Stephanie Mantooth, owner of Steph’s Studio, with the Heart of 4-H Award.

“Steph is always around the fairgrounds taking many photographs of the youth as they exhibit their projects,” said Fenning. “A 4-H parent said, ‘Without the photos Steph takes during fair, I would not have those memories of my kids.’”

This year the members of the 4-H Council awarded the Friend of 4-H award to John Hahn.

“John has continued his support of the Box Butte County 4-H Program by donating the large wood chips that are used for the beef bedding, in the champion row picture area and to help beautify the flower beds around the livestock barn,” said Fenning. “Thank you again for volunteering your time!”

The last two awards that were given include the “I Dare You” Award and Outstanding 4-H member.