Box Butte County Fair Shooting Sports results

Results from the Box Butte County Fair BB Gun/Air Rifle Shoot on Sunday, July 31 and the Trap Shooting Contest on Monday, Aug. 1.
Exhibitor Name Division Class Description Ribbon Special Placing
Braden Myers Shooting Sports BB Gun — Junior Blue Champion Junior BB Gun
Keith Buskirk Shooting Sports BB Gun — Intermediate Purple;
Katrina Karell Shooting Sports BB Gun — Intermediate Purple Res Intermediate BB Gun
Makenna Quick Shooting Sports BB Gun — Intermediate Purple Champion Intermediate BB Gun
Katrina Karell Shooting Sports Air Rifle — Intermediate Blue Res Intermediate Air Rifle
Makenna Quick Shooting Sports Air Rifle — Intermediate Purple Champion Intermediate Air Rifle
Ashley Carr Shooting Sports BB Gun — Senior Purple Champion Senior BB Gun
Ashley Carr Shooting Sports Air Rifle — Senior Purple Champion Senior Air Rifle
Gattlen Bell Shooting Sports Trap — Intermediate Purple Champion Intermediate Trap Shooter
Keith Buskirk Shooting Sports Trap — Intermediate Red;
Ty Horstman Shooting Sports Trap — Intermediate Blue Res Intermediate Trap Shooter
Caysen Robertson Shooting Sports Trap — Intermediate Blue;
Gavin Bell Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Blue;
Jacob Bryner Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Blue;
Ashley Carr Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Blue;
Ashley Carr Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Blue;
Shelby Carr Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Purple;
Braden Connor Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Blue;
Jett Eggers Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Purple;
Daren McConville Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Purple Overall Trap Shooter
Hayden McDonald Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Blue;
Brayden McGowan Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Purple;
Ryan Ragsdale Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Blue;
Mia Reynolds Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Blue;
RJ Riggs Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Blue;
Bayden Solberg Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Purple Champion Sr Trap Shooter
Joseph Steele Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Red;
Wyatt Walker Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Purple;