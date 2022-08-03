 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box Butte County Fair Shooting Sports results

Box Butte County 4-H Contestants for the 2022 Trap Shooting Contest and BB Gun/Air Rifle Shoot

Results from the Box Butte County Fair BB Gun/Air Rifle Shoot on Sunday, July 31 and the Trap Shooting Contest on Monday, Aug. 1.

Exhibitor Name Division Class Description Ribbon Special Placing

Braden Myers Shooting Sports BB Gun — Junior Blue Champion Junior BB Gun

Champion Intermediate Trap Shooter Gattlen Bell

Keith Buskirk Shooting Sports BB Gun — Intermediate Purple;

Katrina Karell Shooting Sports BB Gun — Intermediate Purple Res Intermediate BB Gun

Makenna Quick Shooting Sports BB Gun — Intermediate Purple Champion Intermediate BB Gun

Katrina Karell Shooting Sports Air Rifle — Intermediate Blue Res Intermediate Air Rifle

Makenna Quick Shooting Sports Air Rifle — Intermediate Purple Champion Intermediate Air Rifle

Ashley Carr Shooting Sports BB Gun — Senior Purple Champion Senior BB Gun

Ashley Carr Shooting Sports Air Rifle — Senior Purple Champion Senior Air Rifle

BB Gun/Air Rifle Champions: Ashley Carr-Champion Senior BB Gun & Champion Senior Air Rifle, Makenna Quick-Champion Intermediate Air Rifle & Champion Intermediate BB Gun, and Katrina Karell-Res Intermediate Air Rifle & Res Intermediate BB Gun.

Gattlen Bell Shooting Sports Trap — Intermediate Purple Champion Intermediate Trap Shooter

Keith Buskirk Shooting Sports Trap — Intermediate Red;

Ty Horstman Shooting Sports Trap — Intermediate Blue Res Intermediate Trap Shooter

Res Intermediate Trap Shooter Ty Horstman

Caysen Robertson Shooting Sports Trap — Intermediate Blue;

Gavin Bell Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Blue;

Jacob Bryner Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Blue;

Ashley Carr Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Blue;

Shelby Carr Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Purple;

Braden Connor Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Blue;

Trap Shoot Champions: pictured in front are Bayden Solberg-Champion Sr Trap Shooter and Daren McConville-Overall Trap Shooter. Standing are Gattlen Bell-Champion Intermediate Trap Shooter and Ty Horstman-Res Intermediate Trap Shooter.

Jett Eggers Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Purple;

Daren McConville Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Purple Overall Trap Shooter

Hayden McDonald Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Blue;

Brayden McGowan Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Purple;

Ryan Ragsdale Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Blue;

Mia Reynolds Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Blue;

RJ Riggs Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Blue;

Bayden Solberg Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Purple Champion Sr Trap Shooter

Joseph Steele Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Red;

Wyatt Walker Shooting Sports Trap — Senior Purple;

