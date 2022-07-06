Box Butte County Youth Participant State Speech Contest

On Friday, June 24 the State 4-H Speech Contest was held at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln's East Campus. There were around 90 speech participants from across the state, 60 of them were intermediate aged youth including two of Box Butte’s 4-H members, Ayla and Eden Foster. Ayla received a Blue and Eden was awarded a Purple. Eden placed third in her room, narrowly missing the finals round. Congrats to the Box Butte 4-H members.