Box Butte County Youth Participant State Speech Contest

On Friday, June 24 the State 4-H Speech Contest was held at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln's East Campus. There were around 90 speech participants from across the state, 60 of them were intermediate aged youth including two of Box Butte’s 4-H members, Ayla and Eden Foster. Ayla received a Blue and Eden was awarded a Purple. Eden placed third in her room, narrowly missing the finals round. Congrats to the Box Butte 4-H members.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kay Bakkehaug
Hemingford Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today