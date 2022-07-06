 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box Butte County Youth Participant State Speech Contest

  • 0

On Friday, June 24 the State 4-H Speech Contest was held at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln's East Campus. There were around 90 speech participants from across the state, 60 of them were intermediate aged youth including two of Box Butte’s 4-H members, Ayla and Eden Foster.  Ayla received a Blue and Eden was awarded a Purple. Eden placed third in her room, narrowly missing the finals round. Congrats to the Box Butte 4-H members.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News