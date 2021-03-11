 Skip to main content
Brian Turek will play in SERTOMA 8-Man All-Star Game
Brian Turek will play in SERTOMA 8-Man All-Star Game

  • Updated
Hemingford’s Brian Turek has been selected for the SERTOMA 8-Man All-Star Game this summer. Hemingford coach, Jordan Haas has also been selected as the West’s head coach for the all-star game and assistant Hemingford coach, Taryn Wood is also coaching for the West team.

Turek joins 23 other plays selected for the West team.

The West team includes:

Keegan Beeson Arapahoe

Carter Bose Southern Valley

Brayton Branic Sandhills-Thedford

Trevor Cargill Central Valley

Clayton Dethlefs Arcadia-Loup City

Serbando Diaz Dundy County Stratton

Jesse Drahota Ravenna

Deric Goldenstein Kenesaw

Isaiah Guerue Morrill

Delton Haines Dundy County Stratton

Julien Hearn Neligh-Oakdale

Hunter Mayfield Burwell

Bryce McIntosh Mullen

Karsen Reimers Palmer

Rumen Rentschler West Holt

Kade Safranek Anselmo-Merna

Jeffrey Schmeits Riverside

Conner Schutz Hi Line

Jadyn Scott Arcadia-Loup City

Carter Snyder Sutherland

Brian Turek Hemingford

Chet Wichmann Palmer

Grant Winkelbauer O’Neill St. Mary’s

Quade Young Twin Loup

