Brian Turek will play in SERTOMA 8-Man All-Star Game

Hemingford’s Brian Turek has been selected for the SERTOMA 8-Man All-Star Game this summer. Hemingford coach, Jordan Haas has also been selected as the West’s head coach for the all-star game and assistant Hemingford coach, Taryn Wood is also coaching for the West team.
Turek joins 23 other plays selected for the West team.
The West team includes:
Keegan Beeson Arapahoe
Carter Bose Southern Valley
Brayton Branic Sandhills-Thedford
Trevor Cargill Central Valley
Clayton Dethlefs Arcadia-Loup City
Serbando Diaz Dundy County Stratton
Jesse Drahota Ravenna
Deric Goldenstein Kenesaw
Isaiah Guerue Morrill
Delton Haines Dundy County Stratton
Julien Hearn Neligh-Oakdale
Hunter Mayfield Burwell
Bryce McIntosh Mullen
Karsen Reimers Palmer
Rumen Rentschler West Holt
Kade Safranek Anselmo-Merna