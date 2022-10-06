Cheer on the Bobcats as they tackle the Longhorns

Get Up Bobcat Nation! The last home game is Friday, Oct. 7. Please join us down at Bobcat Football Field for the tailgate hosted by Farmer’s Coop.

We will start the tailgate at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Kimball for the Bobcat Homecoming Game.

The tailgate meal will be chili and a dessert for $5.00.

Come join Farmer’s Coop Friday as we cheer on our Hemingford Bobcat football team. Support the team by wearing black for a BLACKOUT!

Last Friday the 0-5 Bobcats traveled to Bayard to take on the 1-4 Tigers. The Tigers defeated the Bobcats by a score of 80-34.

The Bobcats now sport a 0-6 record. They take the field next when they host Kimball for a D1 District 11 (8 Man) challenge on Friday. Hemingford will meet a Longhorns team coming off a 67-22 league loss to Bridgeport. The Longhorns record now stands at 1-5.

Hemingford Bobcats vs.

Bayard Tigers

Final Score: Bobcats — 34, Tigers — 80

End of 3rd Quarter: Bobcats — 28, Tigers — 66

Halftime: Bobcats — 22, Tigers — 44

End of 1st Quarter: Bobcats — 14, Tigers — 22

Game Stats for Hemingford:

Passing

# Athlete Name Comp Att Yds C % Avg TD Int Lng QB Rate

Team Totals 0 3 0 .000; 0 1 0 0.0

20 Jacob Bryner (Fr) 0 3 0 .000; 0 1 0 0.0

Rushing

# Athlete Name Car Yds Avg Lng TD

Team Totals 55 266 4.8 73 5

12 Ryan Ragsdale (Fr) 1 1 1.0 1 0

20 Jacob Bryner (Fr) 15 40 2.7 10 1

21 Tayten Haas (Fr) 15 171 11.4 55 3

55 Talon Payne (Fr) 23 62 2.7 7 1

69 Michael Helmink (So) 1 -8 -8.0 0 0