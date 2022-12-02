 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community welcome to take HHS drug testing survey

Hemingford Public School officials are hosting a Community Stakeholder Survey requarting random drug testing of students involved in extra-curricular activities.

The mission of Hemingford Public Schools is to take preventative measures to promote healthy live choices, in order to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for all students.

As part of this mission, Hemingford is considering drafting a policy for random drug testing of students involved in extra-curricular activities. This discussion is in the initial stages. The school board would like input from all stakeholders.

Legally, schools can only implement random drug testing for students in extra-curricular activities, because students have a right to a public education, but extra-curricular activities are a privlage.

The survey can be found on the schools website under announcements.

