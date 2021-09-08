 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cross Country Bobcats continue to pass personal records
0 comments

Cross Country Bobcats continue to pass personal records

{{featured_button_text}}

The Hemingford Bobcat Cross Country Team ran the Five Rocks Amphitheatre course during the Gering Cross Country Invitational on Friday, September 3.

Almost all of the team members shaved time off of their personal records.

“Which is surprising because it is such a tough course,” said Head Coach Jayme Clark. “If you ask any of our runners, they may tell you this is the toughest course we see during the season. They crushed it and we’re so proud!”

Hemingford scores for Gering Cross Country Invitational:

Jr. High Girls: 65 girls total

Dakota Horstman: 2nd place

Teagen Thompson: 12th place

Jr. High Boys: 83 boys total

Keirith Yale: 52nd

Seth Dillard: 68th

Grayson Hunter: 74th

Varsity Girls: Small School Division

Carlye Kresl: 10th

Aurora Hinman: 13th

Destiny Hanson: 17th

Catherine Bryner: 26th

Serenity Dillard: 27th

Madi Meek: 34th

JV Boys

Taren Hunter: 55th

Boys Varsity: Small School Division

Zane Hinman: 4th

Boady Hunter: 23rd

Creel Weber: 25th

Braden Christopherson: 26th

Drew Varner: 30th

Gavin Bell: 33rd

The 2021 Kimball Cross Country Meet is up next for the Bobcat runners at the Four Winds Golf Course on Friday, September 10. Jr. High Girls run at 1 p.m., ​​Jr. High Boys run at 1:30 p.m., the ​​H.S. Girls run at 2 p.m. and the  ​H.S. Boys run at 2:30 p.m.

“Kimball is a smaller meet, which I think our runners appreciate because we get to compete against a lot of schools that are in our district,” Clark said. “However, we will also see a lot of Wyoming schools this Friday which lets our runners see some different competition.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News