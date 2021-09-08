Cross Country Bobcats continue to pass personal records

The Hemingford Bobcat Cross Country Team ran the Five Rocks Amphitheatre course during the Gering Cross Country Invitational on Friday, September 3.
Almost all of the team members shaved time off of their personal records.
“Which is surprising because it is such a tough course,” said Head Coach Jayme Clark. “If you ask any of our runners, they may tell you this is the toughest course we see during the season. They crushed it and we’re so proud!”
Hemingford scores for Gering Cross Country Invitational:
Jr. High Girls: 65 girls total
Dakota Horstman: 2nd place
Teagen Thompson: 12th place
Jr. High Boys: 83 boys total
Keirith Yale: 52nd
Seth Dillard: 68th
Grayson Hunter: 74th
Varsity Girls: Small School Division
Carlye Kresl: 10th
Aurora Hinman: 13th
Destiny Hanson: 17th
Catherine Bryner: 26th
Serenity Dillard: 27th
Madi Meek: 34th
JV Boys
Taren Hunter: 55th
Boys Varsity: Small School Division
Zane Hinman: 4th
Boady Hunter: 23rd
Creel Weber: 25th
Braden Christopherson: 26th
Drew Varner: 30th
Gavin Bell: 33rd
The 2021 Kimball Cross Country Meet is up next for the Bobcat runners at the Four Winds Golf Course on Friday, September 10. Jr. High Girls run at 1 p.m., Jr. High Boys run at 1:30 p.m., the H.S. Girls run at 2 p.m. and the H.S. Boys run at 2:30 p.m.
“Kimball is a smaller meet, which I think our runners appreciate because we get to compete against a lot of schools that are in our district,” Clark said. “However, we will also see a lot of Wyoming schools this Friday which lets our runners see some different competition.”