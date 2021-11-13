Cross Country Season a Wrap

Well the Bobcat Cross Country Team can officially hang up their running shoes, although knowing the dedication of those kids and their love for the sport that probably won’t happen.
Aurora Hinman and the Varsity Boys Team all competed at the NSAA Class D State Cross-Country Championships hosted by the University of Kearney at the Kearney Country Club in Kearney on Friday, October 22.
“We couldn’t be more proud of how our team did this year,” said Coach Jayme Clark. “We’re already making plans to be back at State next season.”
Hemingford Results from the State 5,000 Meter:
Aurora Hinman: 22nd
Zane Hinman: 60th
Boady Hunter: 106th
Creel Weber: 117th
Braden Christopherson: 121st
Drew Varner: 130th
“Overall, we are extremely proud of how our season went,” said Clark. “We had a decent turn-out at our team practices over the summer and we also had a lot of returners from last year. Our kids are what made the season so fun and they just rolled with what we threw at them in regards to practices.”
“State was a lot of fun and was a great learning experience for all of our runners. Aurora Hinman is only a freshman and placed 22nd among 126 girls in her race. She was a little nervous before the race started, but once the gun went off she was focused,” she said.
Aurora finished with a time of 21:37.4. 1st place was Jordyn Arens from Crofton with a time of 19:11.5.
“We were also grateful our boys team got the chance to run this course again,” Clark added. “They will more than likely tell you this is one of our toughest courses we see during the season and some of the hills aren’t the most fun. However, a lot of them ran one of their top times. Zane Hinman continued to lead the boys finishing 60th among the Class D Boys. Boady Hunter really stepped up for us, finishing in 106th. Creel Weber finished not far behind in 117th. Our senior Braden Christopherson was 121st and we’re glad he was able to finish out his high school running career at the state meet. Drew Varner finished in 130th. When he saw another kid walking ahead of him, he got after him and motivated the kid to start running again. That was probably one of my favorite moments of the meet.”
As a team the boys finished 18th with a team score of 173. Zane Hinman finished with a time of 19:04.4. 1st place runner was Tylan Schlueter from Ainsworth with a time of 16:40.2