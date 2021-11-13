Cross Country Season a Wrap

“State was a lot of fun and was a great learning experience for all of our runners. Aurora Hinman is only a freshman and placed 22nd among 126 girls in her race. She was a little nervous before the race started, but once the gun went off she was focused,” she said.

“We were also grateful our boys team got the chance to run this course again,” Clark added. “They will more than likely tell you this is one of our toughest courses we see during the season and some of the hills aren’t the most fun. However, a lot of them ran one of their top times. Zane Hinman continued to lead the boys finishing 60th among the Class D Boys. Boady Hunter really stepped up for us, finishing in 106th. Creel Weber finished not far behind in 117th. Our senior Braden Christopherson was 121st and we’re glad he was able to finish out his high school running career at the state meet. Drew Varner finished in 130th. When he saw another kid walking ahead of him, he got after him and motivated the kid to start running again. That was probably one of my favorite moments of the meet.”