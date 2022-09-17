Cross country team keeps getting stronger

The Bobcat Cross Country Team will get a short break next week after competing hard over the past couple of weeks. On Tuesday, Sept. 13 the team traveled to Bridgeport to “Run at the Rocks”. “It was a goose-bump day and our kids have the drive to keep getting stronger,” said Coach Jayme Clark. “Great work today, Bobcats!”
Hemingford results from Bridgeport:
High School Girls:
Dakota Horstman- 1st
Aurora Hinam- 6th
Carlye Kresl- 7th
Serenity Dillard- 21st
Madi Meek- 22nd
Rylie Wright- 38th
High School Boys:
Zane Hinman- 6th
People are also reading…
Boady Hunter- 14th
Drew Varner- 15th
Gavin Bell- 27th
Nathan Randolph- 31st
Taren Hunter- 37th
Seth Dillard- 40th
Jr. High Girls:
Desilee Hinman- 8th
Ainslee Woltman- 16th
Jr. High Boys:
Austin Benda- 1st
Joshua Miller- 14th
Grayson Hunter- 26th
Connor Butler- 28th
Last week, the Bobcat Cross County Team headed to Kimball to compete in the invite.
“Our Bobcats came to compete,” said Clark. “Hemingford Girls won the Kimball Invite!”
Hemingford results from Kimball
Girls Varsity- (50 Girls Total)
Dakota Horstman- 1st
Aurora Hinman- 8th
Carlye Kresl- 9th
Serenity Dillard- 31st
Madi Meek- 33rd
Boys Varsity- 55 total
Zane Hinman- 10th
Boady Hunter- 22nd
Nathan Randolph- 48th
Taren Hunter- 50th
Seth Dillard- 53rd
Jr. High Girls- 47 girls
Desilee Hinman- 5th
Jr. High Boys- 78 boys
Austin Benda- 1st
Connor Butler- 46th
The team heads to Alliance on Saturday, Sept. 17 for competition at 9 a.m.