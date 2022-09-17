 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cross country team keeps getting stronger

Hemingford Cross Country Coaches Jayme Clark and Ammie Frost joke around with Junior High Cross Country runners Connor Butler and Austin Benda to start the race in Kimball. Benda took 1st place in the Junior High Boys run.

The Bobcat Cross Country Team will get a short break next week after competing hard over the past couple of weeks. On Tuesday, Sept. 13 the team traveled to Bridgeport to “Run at the Rocks”. “It was a goose-bump day and our kids have the drive to keep getting stronger,” said Coach Jayme Clark. “Great work today, Bobcats!”

Bobcat High School girls runners Dakota Horstman, Carlye Kresl, and Aurora Hinam.

Hemingford results from Bridgeport:

High School Girls:

Dakota Horstman- 1st

Aurora Hinam- 6th

Carlye Kresl- 7th

Serenity Dillard- 21st

Madi Meek- 22nd

Rylie Wright- 38th

High School Boys:

Zane Hinman- 6th

Boady Hunter- 14th

Drew Varner- 15th

Gavin Bell- 27th

Nathan Randolph- 31st

Taren Hunter- 37th

Seth Dillard- 40th

Jr. High Girls:

Desilee Hinman- 8th

Ainslee Woltman- 16th

Jr. High Boys:

Austin Benda- 1st

Joshua Miller- 14th

Grayson Hunter- 26th

Connor Butler- 28th

Last week, the Bobcat Cross County Team headed to Kimball to compete in the invite.

“Our Bobcats came to compete,” said Clark. “Hemingford Girls won the Kimball Invite!”

Hemingford results from Kimball

Girls Varsity- (50 Girls Total)

Dakota Horstman- 1st

Aurora Hinman- 8th

Carlye Kresl- 9th

Serenity Dillard- 31st

Madi Meek- 33rd

Boys Varsity- 55 total

Zane Hinman- 10th

Boady Hunter- 22nd

Nathan Randolph- 48th

Taren Hunter- 50th

Seth Dillard- 53rd

Jr. High Girls- 47 girls

Desilee Hinman- 5th

Jr. High Boys- 78 boys

Austin Benda- 1st

Connor Butler- 46th

The team heads to Alliance on Saturday, Sept. 17 for competition at 9 a.m.

