CSC basketball teams played them close

The Chadron State College basketball teams had quite a weekend. First of all, their Friday night games were postponed following a bomb scare received at the college’s Call Center about 3 o’clock that afternoon, forcing the campus to be evacuated. (Thankfully, no bomb was found.)

When the Eagles finally took the court Saturday night, the Lady Eagles nipped Adams State 63-61 when leading scorer Shay Powers sank a “buzzer-beater,” giving her 27 points in the game. Powers also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

The games originally slated for Friday night were played Sunday afternoon, and Colorado State-Pueblo won women’s contest 77-74 in overtime, even though Powers, a redshirt freshman had another double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds again.

The Chadron State men also played them close. Adams State won over the cold-shooting Eagles 59-58 Saturday night, but Sunday evening the CSC men shaded Pueblo 88-86 in overtime, even though a Pueblo freshman, Lian Ramiro, poured in 37 points, but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer in OT, allowing the Eagles to hold on for the win.