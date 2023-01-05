Custer wins both titles at Chadron Holiday Classic

Fortified by strong defenses, both Custer High School basketball teams shut down Chadron to win the championships Friday at the Chadron Rotary Club’s 12th annual George Watson Holiday Classic played at Chadron State College.

The Lady Wildcats limited Chadron to just eight points in the second half while winning their title 34-25. The Cardinals were ahead 17-16 at halftime.

The game’s only double-figure scorers were Custer’s Ally Cass and Ramsey Karim with 10 points apiece. Alice Sedlacek added eight. Demi Ferguson paced the Cardinals with nine.

The Custer boys jumped out to a 15-4 first quarter lead and were ahead by at least nine the rest of the way while winning 53-38. Sophomore Kyle Virtue paced the Wildcats with 20 points while Cade Lehman and Gage Grohs each had 10. Xander Provance led Chadron with 15 points, followed Tyler Spotted Elk with 10.

Valentine swept past Hemingford to win both of the consolation titles.

The Valentine girls won their game 55-21 behind Tacey From’s 21 points. Kaetryn Bancroft added 12. No one had more than seven for Hemingford.

The Badgers’ Andon Olson, just a sophomore, poured in 40 points to lead his team to a 61-45 triumph over Hemingford in boys’ contest. He tallied 15 of the points in the fourth quarter before fouling out. The win was Valentine’s first of the year. Hunter Wyland scored 15 points and Rick Turek 13 for the Bobcats.

BOBCAT SCOREBOARD

12/29 — Boys Varsity

Chadron — 63

Hemingford — 26

12/30 — Boys Varsity

Valentine — 61

Hemingford — 43

01/03 — Boys Varsity

Hemingford — 51

Niobrara County — 59

12/29 — Girls Varsity

Chadron — 55

Hemingford — 9

12/30—Girls Varsity

Valentine — 55

Hemingford — 21

01/03—Girls Varsity

Hemingford — 29

Niobrara County — 46