Edge Program - Hemingford Strength, Conditioning, and Agility Program

The Hemingford Athletics Program saw 26 students-athletes attend 50% or greater of the strength, conditioning, and agility (SCA) sessions held at the school this summer. This is an increase from 2 such student-athletes last summer. Many of these student-athletes got themselves out of bed early, encouraged their peers to attend with them, worked around their summer jobs, harvest responsibilities, and vacations, traveled 20+ miles one-way, and when they weren't able to do that they reached out to their coaches to open up sessions at other times. A total of 50 student-athletes attended at least one session throughout the summer. Below we would like to recognize the 26 student-athletes that attended 50% or greater of the (SCA) sessions.

Aiden Benda - 100%

Gattlen Bell - 100%

Gavin Bell - 100%

Talon Payne - 100%

Austin Benda - 97%

Kail Miles - 97%

Jaxon Keane - 94%

Cash Keane - 88%

Grayson Hunter - 88%

Tayten Haas - 85%

Jonathan Moreno - 82%

Jacob Bryner - 79%

Karly Ragsdale 76%

Parker Wright - 76%

Ryan Ragsdale - 74%

Devin Mundt - 71%

Carson Haas - 65%

Owen Plog - 65%

Terrell Ramos - 65%

Jayce Haas - 59%

Eli Hunter - 56%

Porter Sorensen - 56%

Caiden Hill - 53%

Anthony Haas - 50%

Josh Miller - 50%

Theron Miller - 50%

Football Pre-Season Dates and Reminders

A HS and JH Football Clinic took place July 25-July 28. There were 29 combined HS and JH participants throughout the four days of the clinic. Offensive and defensive systems were discussed and installed and athletes had an opportunity to show the coaches their special teams skills. A team BBQ was held for the athletes on Friday, July 29 to celebrate the summer and kickoff a new fall season that is just around the corner. Below are some important football dates and reminders leading up to the school year.

August 1-August 5: HS & JH Conditioning Week, 7-8AM at the football fields

August 3: HS & JH Cookie Dough Kickoff, 8AM at the football fields (after conditioning)

August 8: HS 1st Day of Practice, Time TBD

August 15: JH 1st Day of Practice, Time TBD

If your child is participating in athletics this fall season and they did not get their physical done through the school at the end of last school year, they must have a physical done before the 1st day of official practice. We hope that all students consider participating in an extracurricular activity offered by the school this fall. Participation really enriches the school experience. GUBN!