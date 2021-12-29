 Skip to main content
Football All-State Honors Announced
Football All-State Honors Announced

The Nebraska high school football all-class teams and honorable mention selections for the 2021 season was announced last week. Hemingford Bobcat Jordan Hollinrake was honorably mentioned. “Very well deserved by that young man and his teammates,” said Head Bobcat Football Coach Josh Dean

