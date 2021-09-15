Football season a tough one so far in Bobcat Nation

Bobcat Nation knew that this season was going to be a tough one for the young and small in numbers football team.
Game #1 against Garden County left the Bobcats defeated 0-46 and game #2 against Anselmo-Merna the score was 6-100… Neither of those games were fun for our guys.
Game #3 came this past Friday, Sept. 10 at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. The high temperature for Friday was 101 degrees so to say it was a hot game would be an understatement.
“Injuries and illness hit our TEAM hard going into the game against Maxwell,” said Head Coach Josh Dean. “Credit to our young men for remaining committed to one another and battling through the heat and a very athletic opponent. We know our injured and ill would have loved to have been in the game too if they were able to. We are proud of our young men for finishing out that game.”
The Maxwell Wildcats were leading the Hemingford Bobcats by a score of 60 to 0 in the 4th quarter when the Bobcats attempted a comeback and scored a touchdown with a two-point conversion followed by another touchdown; Making the final score 14-60.
Both of those touchdowns were scored by Bobcat Junior, Jordan Hollinrake.
“Against Maxwell we had to make some late game plan changes due to illness, which put Jordan Hollinrake in a position to play the featured back in the Wildcat formation,” said Dean. “He carried the ball 39 times! Hunter Wyland was able to step into that back position a few times to provide Jordan with some rest, and Hunter did a nice job of reading and reacting to his blocks and staying downhill.”
“Jordan has not missed a single practice this season, including the optional conditioning week, so we knew he could handle that many carries. He continues to improve offensively, defensively, and on special teams because he is committed to being here daily. He doesn't know this yet, but he earned our Toughness Character Badge to be given to him on Thursday. In order to earn this Character Badge, an athlete must meet TEAM criteria that shows they have worked through adversity, physically and mentally. The athlete must continue to show this Character trait throughout the season academically, athletically, and when they interact with the community. Well deserved by Jordan,” said a proud coach.
“Offensively against Maxwell we started the game with an eleven play drive, but unfortunately it ended with no points. We had several opportunities to capitalize on Maxwell's defensive look, but we had one or two guys miss their job each play of that eleven play drive. Good that we were still moving the ball with guys missing their assignments, but not good that we were missing assignments. Offensively this year we want our bread and butter to be our young men that are battling every play in the trenches. If this happens, it opens up so many more ways for us to continue to move the ball. Against Maxwell, Hayden McDonald showed a lot of improvement on the offensive line. He was being physical and going to the whistle. Currently he has earned himself a starting position for this week on the offensive line. We look for him to continue to improve as the season progresses.”
“Defensively we got off to a great start with a forced fumble caused by Aiden Benda. Aiden did a great job of closing down contain, fighting off a kick block, and forcing the fumble. We did not come up with the ball unfortunately, but it was played very well by Aiden. Aiden is another young man that has shown strong commitment to the TEAM. He had the highest attendance percentage this offseason in the weight room amongst his football teammates. After the forced fumble, we strung together a few more good plays defensively throughout the game, but we have to be more consistent with our alignment, assignment, and effort if we want to force opponents to three and outs.”
“An equally important phase of the game is special teams,” said Dean. “We lost a possession on a short kick and gave up a touchdown on a punt return. Again, alignment, assignment, and effort nipped us in the butt here. We will continue to practice special teams daily in order to improve this phase of the game. Daren McConville stepped up on kick return to field the short kicks. Daren has been flexible in that he has fit into many different positions this season when we've needed him to do so. This young man is willing to do what it takes to help the TEAM.”
“Each one of the individuals mentioned above would tell you that they couldn't do what they do without the other members of the TEAM...from the 1st guys on the Depth Chart to the last guys on the Depth Chart. A strong TEAM truly believes WE>ME, but we wanted to recognize a young man from each phase of the game this week that contributed extraordinary effort to make the TEAM as a whole better. We will continue to recognize this individual effort and our TEAM weekly.”
“Moving forward to Morrill, we're excited to get many of our injured and ill back. Thus far it's been a good week of practice, but we know we still have a lot of work to do. Our biggest gains this season can be made along the offensive and defensive line. If we can become more physical there and do our jobs correctly, we have no doubt things will begin to click offensively and defensively. When we're healthy, our guys are able to play more consistently in one position as well, and being able to focus on one position will really help the guys that are new to these positions this season.”
“During our Tuesday practice we had a few young men really going after one another. We love that...competition fuels improvement if you're mentally tough enough to compete. That's a good sign that these young men understand they are going to have to be competitive in practice if they want to be competitive on Fridays.”
“Of note, Connor Lund, Daren McConville, Jordan Hollinrake, and Aiden Benda have earned their Commitment Character Badges already this season. These young men have met our TEAM criteria academically, athletically, and as members of the community as it pertains to Commitment, one of the 5 Pillars of the Football Program. Much respect to these four young men.”
“Thank you to the many Bobcat fans that continue to support our young men. We know a lot of people care about these young men. We know that, they know that. We don't want to let anyone down, and we will keep battling as a TEAM. GUBN!”