Football season a tough one so far in Bobcat Nation

“Jordan has not missed a single practice this season, including the optional conditioning week, so we knew he could handle that many carries. He continues to improve offensively, defensively, and on special teams because he is committed to being here daily. He doesn't know this yet, but he earned our Toughness Character Badge to be given to him on Thursday. In order to earn this Character Badge, an athlete must meet TEAM criteria that shows they have worked through adversity, physically and mentally. The athlete must continue to show this Character trait throughout the season academically, athletically, and when they interact with the community. Well deserved by Jordan,” said a proud coach.

“Offensively against Maxwell we started the game with an eleven play drive, but unfortunately it ended with no points. We had several opportunities to capitalize on Maxwell's defensive look, but we had one or two guys miss their job each play of that eleven play drive. Good that we were still moving the ball with guys missing their assignments, but not good that we were missing assignments. Offensively this year we want our bread and butter to be our young men that are battling every play in the trenches. If this happens, it opens up so many more ways for us to continue to move the ball. Against Maxwell, Hayden McDonald showed a lot of improvement on the offensive line. He was being physical and going to the whistle. Currently he has earned himself a starting position for this week on the offensive line. We look for him to continue to improve as the season progresses.”