Girls Cross Country wins small school division at Gering

  • 0

Hemingford Bobcat results from the Gering Invite on Thursday, September 1.

Girls small school division:

Dakota Horstman- 2nd

Aurora Hinman- 5th

Carlye Kresl- 7th

Madi Meek- 19th

Serenity Dillard- 24th

Rylie Wright (JV)- 42nd

Hemingford girls won the small school division!

Girls Cross Country wins small school division at Gering

The Hemingford Girls: Small School Division Winners at the Gering Invite!

Pictured from left to right: Dakota Horstman, Madi Meek, Carlye Kresl, Aurora Hinman, Serenity Dillard, and Rylie Wright.

Boys small school division:

Zane Hinman- 10th

Creel Weber- 14th

Drew Varner- 16th

Boady Hunter- 20th

Gavin Bell- 30th

Nathan Randolph- 31st

Taren Hunter (JV)- 22nd

Seth Dillard (JV)- 37th

Boys placed 2nd in the small school division!

Girls Cross Country wins small school division at Gering

Zane Hinman

Jr. High Girls- 78 girls total:

Desilee Hinman- 5th

Ainslee Woltman- 31st

Jr. High Boys- 111 boys total:

Austin Benda- 5th

Grayson Hunter- 32nd

Joshua Miller- 34th

Connor Butler- 47th

0 Comments

Volleyball teams ready for season

Volleyball teams ready for season

As the volleyball season approaches, 14 area teams participated in a jamboree on Thursday, Aug. 18 to get some practice games in against other teams.

