Girls Cross Country wins small school division at Gering

Hemingford Bobcat results from the Gering Invite on Thursday, September 1.
Girls small school division:
Dakota Horstman- 2nd
Aurora Hinman- 5th
Carlye Kresl- 7th
Madi Meek- 19th
Serenity Dillard- 24th
Rylie Wright (JV)- 42nd
Hemingford girls won the small school division!
Boys small school division:
Zane Hinman- 10th
Creel Weber- 14th
Drew Varner- 16th
Boady Hunter- 20th
Gavin Bell- 30th
Nathan Randolph- 31st
Taren Hunter (JV)- 22nd
Seth Dillard (JV)- 37th
Boys placed 2nd in the small school division!
Jr. High Girls- 78 girls total:
Desilee Hinman- 5th
Ainslee Woltman- 31st
Jr. High Boys- 111 boys total:
Austin Benda- 5th
Grayson Hunter- 32nd
Joshua Miller- 34th
Connor Butler- 47th