Gold, Silver awards received at National Conference

Three members of the Hemingford FCCLA attended the 2022 FCCLA National Leadership Conference in San Diego from June 29 to July 3.
The FCCLA National Leadership Conference promotes personal growth and leadership development through Family and Consumer Sciences education. FCCLA members from across the country gathered to network with fellow members, attend leadership workshops, take part in Competitive Events, explore career pathways, and learn from industry experts.
Congratulations to the Hemingford FCCLA National Qualifiers.
Results:
Mady Radspinner-Gold, 10 top, Instructional video design.
Allisen Meek-Silver, Food innovations level 1
Zoe Bunnell- Sliver, Food innovations level 2