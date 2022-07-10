 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gold, Silver awards received at National Conference

  • 0

Three members of the Hemingford FCCLA attended the 2022 FCCLA National Leadership Conference in San Diego from June 29 to July 3.

The FCCLA National Leadership Conference promotes personal growth and leadership development through Family and Consumer Sciences education. FCCLA members from across the country gathered to network with fellow members, attend leadership workshops, take part in Competitive Events, explore career pathways, and learn from industry experts.

Congratulations to the Hemingford FCCLA National Qualifiers.

Results:

Mady Radspinner-Gold, 10 top, Instructional video design.

Allisen Meek-Silver, Food innovations level 1

Zoe Bunnell- Sliver, Food innovations level 2

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Swim Team Awards Night

Swim Team Awards Night

The Hemingford Bobcat Swim Team wrapped up their season with an Awards Night to celebrate swimmers and families on another great year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News