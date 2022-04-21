Golf season tees off for Bobcats at Rolling Greens Golf Course in Morrill

The Hemingford Bobcat golf team competed well on a beautiful day at the Rolling Greens Golf Course in Morrill on Tuesday, April 19. This was the teams first competition of the season as the Bridgeport invite, scheduled for April 14 was postponed until Friday, April 22.

“Our team did very well,” said Coach Joe Collins. “It was nice to finally get a tournament in to kick off our season. We were a little nervous during the first couple holes today, which is a good thing. That is something that practice can’t prepare you for.”

“This team has high expectations of themselves and it was really good to see our scores where they fell today,” said Collins. “I’d say they are off to a solid start, but with plenty of room for improvement. We had two teammates achieve personal bests, Dax and Daren. They did a tremendous job of leading our team.”

Coach Collins said, “We are excited about our potential and hope to only get better as the season progresses.”

Hemingford Bobcat Golf Team Scores from Morrill:

Dax Powell - 83 (6th place medalist)

Daren McConville - 95

Drew Varner - 103

Ethan Specht - 112

Team Score - 393

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.