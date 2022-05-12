Golfers earn runner-up for PAC

The Hemingford Bobcat golfers competed in the Bayard Golf Invitational on May 10. Due to previous weather and postponements, these scores were also used to determine the Western Trails Conference and Panhandle Conference Tournaments.

“Dax Powell’s (score of) 87 placed 2nd in the Panhandle Conference Tournament, 6th in the Western Trails Tournament and 8th in the Bayard Invite,” said Coach Joe Collins. “His placements in both the conference tournaments earned him All-Conference honors for Western Trails and Panhandle Conference.”

“Daren McConville’s (score of) 95 earned a 5th place finish in the Panhandle Conference Tournament, earning All-Conference honors,” said Collins.

Collins added, “Our team score of 401 earned a Runner-Up finish for the Panhandle Conference Tournament and a 3rd place finish for the Western Trails Conference Tournament.”

“We are very proud of the efforts of our team,” said Collins. “The guys are getting pretty consistent with their scores. For the underclassmen, they should be pretty excited for the opportunities to improve their scores over the next few years and our future is pretty bright. Great job, Bobcats!”

Here are the results from the Bayard Golf Invitational:

HEMINGFORD:

Out In TOTAL

Dax Powell 43 44 87

Daren McConville 46 49 95

Drew Varner 51 55 106

Ethan Specht 54 59 113

Tegan Straub 63 66 129

Final Team Score 401

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS:

Cael Peters-76: Mitchell

Jace Nelson- 80: Gordon-Rushvile

Kyler Lusche-83: Kimball

Kellen Muhr-85: Alliance JV

Tegan Snyder-85: Gordon-Rushvile

Ethan Thyne-86: Mitchell

Lawson Nolan-87: Crawford

Dax Powell-87: Hemingford

Braxten Swires-89: Bridgeport

Gavin Hunt-89: GCHS

TEAM STANDINGS:

Mitchell 356

Alliance JV 367

Bridgeport 376

Crawford 378

Garden County 381

Scottsbluff JV 383

Hemingford 401

Leyton 401

Bayard 424

Kimball 424

Hay Springs 448

WTC INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS:

1. Kael Petters: Mitchell

2. Jace Nelson: Gordon Rushville

3. Kyler Lusche: Kimball

4. Tegan Snyder: Gordon Rushville

5. Ethan Thyne: Mitchell

6. Dax Powell: Hemingford

7. Braxten Swires: Bridgeport

8. Tyler Jackson: Mitchell

9. Harison Barnette: Bridgeport

10. Bodhi Dohse: Bridgeport

WTC TEAM STANDINGS:

1. Mitchell 256

2. Bridgeport 376

3. Hemingford 401

4. Bayard 424

5. Kimball 424