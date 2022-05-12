Golfers earn runner-up for PAC

The Hemingford Bobcat golfers competed in the Bayard Golf Invitational on May 10. Due to previous weather and postponements, these scores were also used to determine the Western Trails Conference and Panhandle Conference Tournaments.
“Dax Powell’s (score of) 87 placed 2nd in the Panhandle Conference Tournament, 6th in the Western Trails Tournament and 8th in the Bayard Invite,” said Coach Joe Collins. “His placements in both the conference tournaments earned him All-Conference honors for Western Trails and Panhandle Conference.”
“Daren McConville’s (score of) 95 earned a 5th place finish in the Panhandle Conference Tournament, earning All-Conference honors,” said Collins.
Collins added, “Our team score of 401 earned a Runner-Up finish for the Panhandle Conference Tournament and a 3rd place finish for the Western Trails Conference Tournament.”
“We are very proud of the efforts of our team,” said Collins. “The guys are getting pretty consistent with their scores. For the underclassmen, they should be pretty excited for the opportunities to improve their scores over the next few years and our future is pretty bright. Great job, Bobcats!”
Here are the results from the Bayard Golf Invitational:
HEMINGFORD:
Out In TOTAL
Dax Powell 43 44 87
Daren McConville 46 49 95
Drew Varner 51 55 106
Ethan Specht 54 59 113
Tegan Straub 63 66 129
Final Team Score 401
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS:
Cael Peters-76: Mitchell
Jace Nelson- 80: Gordon-Rushvile
Kyler Lusche-83: Kimball
Kellen Muhr-85: Alliance JV
Tegan Snyder-85: Gordon-Rushvile
Ethan Thyne-86: Mitchell
Lawson Nolan-87: Crawford
Dax Powell-87: Hemingford
Braxten Swires-89: Bridgeport
Gavin Hunt-89: GCHS
TEAM STANDINGS:
Mitchell 356
Alliance JV 367
Bridgeport 376
Crawford 378
Garden County 381
Scottsbluff JV 383
Hemingford 401
Leyton 401
Bayard 424
Kimball 424
Hay Springs 448
WTC INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS:
1. Kael Petters: Mitchell
2. Jace Nelson: Gordon Rushville
3. Kyler Lusche: Kimball
4. Tegan Snyder: Gordon Rushville
5. Ethan Thyne: Mitchell
6. Dax Powell: Hemingford
7. Braxten Swires: Bridgeport
8. Tyler Jackson: Mitchell
9. Harison Barnette: Bridgeport
10. Bodhi Dohse: Bridgeport
WTC TEAM STANDINGS:
1. Mitchell 256
2. Bridgeport 376
3. Hemingford 401
4. Bayard 424
5. Kimball 424