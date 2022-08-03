Gymkhana sees large turnout

Over 75 contestants, age divisions 7 and under all the way through 19 and up, participated in the 2022 Box Butte County Fair Gymkhana on Sunday, July 31. Events included poles, keyhole, speed ball, barrels, egg race, and musical chairs.

The flag races could not be held this year due to not having lights at the arena. A problem that the group hopes to have fixed by this time next year.