Gymkhana sees large turnout

The flag holders during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Gymkhana: Gracia Votruba, Cyndie Herian and Augustus Woltman.

Over 75 contestants, age divisions 7 and under all the way through 19 and up, participated in the 2022 Box Butte County Fair Gymkhana on Sunday, July 31. Events included poles, keyhole, speed ball, barrels, egg race, and musical chairs.

The flag races could not be held this year due to not having lights at the arena. A problem that the group hopes to have fixed by this time next year.

Event sponsors included: Lloyd & Micki Votruba, Woltman Ranch, Meyring Cattle Company, Bomgaars, Pepsi, Table Top Meats, Farmers State Bank, Rabens Market, Mobius Communications, KL Wood Company, Team Automotive, Nixon Leather, Ackerman AG, Ruby Enterprises

Gymkhana Results:

ADULT

Poles

Micki Votruba

Bill Bennet

Jack Payne

Keyhole

Bill

Lloyd Votruba

Micki

Speed Ball

Jack

Lloyd

Bill

Barrels

Bill

Jack

Micki

Overall Winner/Runner-up

Bill

Jack

SENIOR

Poles

Hayden B.

Emily B.

Lauren G.

Keyhole

Hayden B.

Emily B.

Lauren G.

Speed Ball

Rylee White

Brookelyn Warner

Emily Thompson

Barrels

Emily B.

Rylee White

Brookelyn

Overall Winner/Runner-up

Hayden

Emily B.

Egg Race

Emily T.

Hayden

Lauren

INTERMEDIATE

Poles

Jaili Jackson

Royal Terrell

Dakota Horstman

Keyhole

Jaili

Royal

Speed Ball

Jaili

Jaili

Dakota

Lahramie Laursen

Barrels

Jaili

Jaili

Jacen Buskirk

Overall Winner/Runner-up

Jaili

Dakota

Egg Race

Dakota

Royal

Talon

JUNIOR

Poles

Teal Vineyard

Gracia Votruba

Charlie Herian

Keyhole

Gracie

Teal

Tierney Heupel

Speed Ball

Frances F.

Logan F.

Harley P.

Barrels

Teal

Tierney

Gracia

Overall Winner/Runner-up

Gracia

Teal

Egg Race

Gracia

Harley

Kamryn

PEEWEE

Poles

Terryn

Eli

Emrys

Keyhole

Cydnie Herian

Eli

Terryn

Speed Ball

Bryndle

Terryn

Autumn

Barrels

Terryn

Rhett

Cydnie

Overall Winner/Runner-up

Terryn

Eli

Egg Race

Autumn

Eli

Terryn

