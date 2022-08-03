Gymkhana sees large turnout

Over 75 contestants, age divisions 7 and under all the way through 19 and up, participated in the 2022 Box Butte County Fair Gymkhana on Sunday, July 31. Events included poles, keyhole, speed ball, barrels, egg race, and musical chairs.
The flag races could not be held this year due to not having lights at the arena. A problem that the group hopes to have fixed by this time next year.
Event sponsors included: Lloyd & Micki Votruba, Woltman Ranch, Meyring Cattle Company, Bomgaars, Pepsi, Table Top Meats, Farmers State Bank, Rabens Market, Mobius Communications, KL Wood Company, Team Automotive, Nixon Leather, Ackerman AG, Ruby Enterprises
Gymkhana Results:
ADULT
Poles
Micki Votruba
People are also reading…
Bill Bennet
Jack Payne
Keyhole
Bill
Lloyd Votruba
Micki
Speed Ball
Jack
Lloyd
Bill
Barrels
Bill
Jack
Micki
Overall Winner/Runner-up
Bill
Jack
SENIOR
Poles
Hayden B.
Emily B.
Lauren G.
Keyhole
Hayden B.
Emily B.
Lauren G.
Speed Ball
Rylee White
Brookelyn Warner
Emily Thompson
Barrels
Emily B.
Rylee White
Brookelyn
Overall Winner/Runner-up
Hayden
Emily B.
Egg Race
Emily T.
Hayden
Lauren
INTERMEDIATE
Poles
Jaili Jackson
Royal Terrell
Dakota Horstman
Keyhole
Jaili
Royal
Speed Ball
Jaili
Jaili
Dakota
Lahramie Laursen
Barrels
Jaili
Jaili
Jacen Buskirk
Overall Winner/Runner-up
Jaili
Dakota
Egg Race
Dakota
Royal
Talon
JUNIOR
Poles
Teal Vineyard
Gracia Votruba
Charlie Herian
Keyhole
Gracie
Teal
Tierney Heupel
Speed Ball
Frances F.
Logan F.
Harley P.
Barrels
Teal
Tierney
Gracia
Overall Winner/Runner-up
Gracia
Teal
Egg Race
Gracia
Harley
Kamryn
PEEWEE
Poles
Terryn
Eli
Emrys
Keyhole
Cydnie Herian
Eli
Terryn
Speed Ball
Bryndle
Terryn
Autumn
Barrels
Terryn
Rhett
Cydnie
Overall Winner/Runner-up
Terryn
Eli
Egg Race
Autumn
Eli
Terryn