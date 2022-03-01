Gymnastics Team competes in Casper

Panhandle Gymnastics team, including five girls from Hemingford traveled to Casper on January 29 for Miss Kaye's Sparkle and Shine Meet. The Level 3 team took 2 place overall and Level 4 team placed 3rd overall.

“All of the girls are continuing to improve their scores as the season progresses,” said Coach Ashley Strong.

Below are each girls' scores on individual events, with their place after it and all-around scores. The girls compete in brackets by age groups.

Taya Hruby

Vault - 8.875 (1st)

Bars - 8.495 (3rd)

Beam - 7.7 (4th)

Floor - 9.1 (2nd)

AA - 34.17 (2nd)

Atlee Gasseling

Vault - 8.850 (3rd)

Bars - 7.500 (3rd)

Beam - 7.000 (4th)

Floor - 6.900 (5th)

AA - 30.250 (5th)

Gracia Votruba

Vault - 7.9 (9th)

Bars - 8.100 (5th)

Beam - 6.350 (9th)

Floor - 8.225 (6th)

AA - 30.575 (7th)

Leah Woodbeck

Vault - 9.075 (2nd)

Bars - 7.750 (3rd)

Beam - 8.050 (2nd)

Floor - 8.575 (3rd)

AA - 33.450 (3rd)

Teagan Yale

Vault - 8.300 (8th)

Bars - 8.700 (2nd)

Beam - 8.500 (3rd)

Floor - 8.950 (4th)

AA - 34.450 (3rd)

Hemingford gymnasts Taya Hruby, Atlee Gasseling, Leah Woodbeck and Teagan Yale traveled to Omaha with the rest of their team from Panhandle Gymnastics in Chadron. The meet was a very large meet with gymnasts traveling in from Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota and several other states. The River City Classic Meet was held at the CHI Event Center in downtown Omaha and took place from February 4-6.

The Hemingford Gymnasts Scores from the River City Classic Meet:

Taya Hruby

Vault - 9.000 (5th)

Bars - 8.900 (5th)

Beam - 7.800 (11th)

Floor - 8.300 (9th)

AA - 34.000 (7th)

Atlee Gasseling

Vault - 7.500 (11th)

Bars - 6.150 (12th)

Beam - 7.050 (12th)

Floor - 6.700 (11th)

AA - 27.400 (11th)

Leah Woodbeck

Vault - 8.450 (10th)

Bars - 8.250 (9th)

Beam - 5.650 (10th)

Floor - 8.250 (10th)

AA - 30.600 (10th)

Teagan Yale

Vault - 8.350 (10th)

Bars - 8.150 (8th)

Beam - 8.550 (5th)

Floor - 8.100 (7th)

AA - 33.150 (7th)

