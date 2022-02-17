Hanson among those honored during the 50th Fiftieth High Plains Festival

Hemingford High School Student Destiny Hanson was honored for the fourth consecutive year during the 50th annual High Plains Honor Band and Choir Festival Feb. 7-8 at Chadron State College. More than 140 students from 26 high schools in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming were in attendance.

Hanson auditioned and competed for her 4th consecutive year with the Honors Band.

“Destiny is a dedicated student and a hard worker,” said Hemingford K-12 Music Teacher Sarah Arneson. “She is very deserving of the honor.”

Madisen Meek also auditioned and participated in the Honors Band as well.

"It takes a lot of courage and hard work to even put in an audition for High Plains Honor Band,” said Hanson. “I have made it for all four years and it has been so much fun. Not only do you learn some new music, you meet some new amazing people from different schools.”

“I recommend trying out because it is a great experience," Hanson added.

Students performed in the High Plains Honor Band, directed by Guest Conductor Dr. William K. Wakefield, and the High Plains Honor Choir directed by Professor of Music Dr. Joel Schreuder.