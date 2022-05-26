Hemingford athletes play Spartan ball

Cody Galles and Daniel Kluver Jr. of Alliance are both members of the Alliance Spartans Baseball Organization for the 2021 season.
They opened the season on Wednesday, May 18 when the Spartan Seniors took on the Bridgeport Bombers defeating the Bombers by 15-0. The Spartan Seniors took on Sidney on Thursday, May 19 and walked away victorious with a final score of 7-2.
The Spartan Juniors have a season record so far of 5-0 after defeating teams from Sidney, Bridgeport, and Chappell.
Good luck on your season Spartans!
Upcoming Spartan Events:
Friday, May 27 – Sunday, May 29
Spartans SRS at Gillette tournament
Sunday, May 29
Spartans Prep at Gordon/Rushville – noon and 2 p.m.
Tuesday, May 31
Spartans JRS at Chadron – 5 p.m.
Spartans SRS at Chadron – 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 1
Spartans JRS at Gordon – 5 p.m.
Spartans SRS at Gordon – 7 p.m.
Hot springs at Alliance Prep DH – 5/7 p.m.
Thursday, June 2
Spartans SRS at RC Veterans classic
Chadron Prep at Spartans Prep DH – 5/7 p.m.
Friday, June 3
Spartans SRS at RC Veterans classic
Alliance Prep at Bridgeport JRS DH – 5/7 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
Spartans SRS at RC Veterans classic
Sunday, June 5
Spartans SRS at RC Veterans classic
Monday, June 6
Sidney Prep at Spartans Prep DH – 5/7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 7
Westco at Spartans JRS – 5 p.m.
Westco at Spartans SRS – 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8
Spartans JRS at Sidney – 5 p.m.
Spartans SRS at Sidney – 7 p.m.