 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hemingford athletes play Spartan ball

  • 0
Spartan ball

Hemingford athletes Cody Galles and Daniel Kluver Jr.

Cody Galles and Daniel Kluver Jr. of Alliance are both members of the Alliance Spartans Baseball Organization for the 2021 season.

They opened the season on Wednesday, May 18 when the Spartan Seniors took on the Bridgeport Bombers defeating the Bombers by 15-0. The Spartan Seniors took on Sidney on Thursday, May 19 and walked away victorious with a final score of 7-2.

The Spartan Juniors have a season record so far of 5-0 after defeating teams from Sidney, Bridgeport, and Chappell.

Good luck on your season Spartans!

Upcoming Spartan Events:

Friday, May 27 – Sunday, May 29

Spartans SRS at Gillette tournament

Sunday, May 29

Spartans Prep at Gordon/Rushville – noon and 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 31

Spartans JRS at Chadron – 5 p.m.

People are also reading…

Spartans SRS at Chadron – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1

Spartans JRS at Gordon – 5 p.m.

Spartans SRS at Gordon – 7 p.m.

Hot springs at Alliance Prep DH – 5/7 p.m.

Thursday, June 2

Spartans SRS at RC Veterans classic

Chadron Prep at Spartans Prep DH – 5/7 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Spartans SRS at RC Veterans classic

Alliance Prep at Bridgeport JRS DH – 5/7 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Spartans SRS at RC Veterans classic

Sunday, June 5

Spartans SRS at RC Veterans classic

Monday, June 6

Sidney Prep at Spartans Prep DH – 5/7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 7

Westco at Spartans JRS – 5 p.m.

Westco at Spartans SRS – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8

Spartans JRS at Sidney – 5 p.m.

Spartans SRS at Sidney – 7 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Junior volleyball season wraps-up

Junior volleyball season wraps-up

Hemingford girls in grades third through sixth wrapped up their volleyball season last weekend. The teams were scheduled to compete in tournam…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News