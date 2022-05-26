Hemingford athletes play Spartan ball

Cody Galles and Daniel Kluver Jr. of Alliance are both members of the Alliance Spartans Baseball Organization for the 2021 season.

They opened the season on Wednesday, May 18 when the Spartan Seniors took on the Bridgeport Bombers defeating the Bombers by 15-0. The Spartan Seniors took on Sidney on Thursday, May 19 and walked away victorious with a final score of 7-2.