Hemingford Bobcat Basketball Scoreboard

The boys and girls basketball teams took on Bayard on Friday. Both teams came out victorious.

Boys Varsity

On Friday, Jan. 13, the Hemingford varsity basketball team won their home non-conference game against Bayard by a score of 58-40.

Bayard 40

Hemingford 58

On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Hemingford varsity basketball team won their away non-conference game against Sioux County (Harrison, NE) by a score of 67-33.

Hemingford 67

Sioux County 33

Girls Varsity

On Friday, Jan. 13, the Hemingford varsity basketball team lost their home conference game against Bayard (NE) by a score of 50-11.

Hemingford 50

Bayard 11

