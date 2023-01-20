Hemingford Bobcat Basketball Scoreboard

Boys Varsity
On Friday, Jan. 13, the Hemingford varsity basketball team won their home non-conference game against Bayard by a score of 58-40.
Bayard 40
Hemingford 58
On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Hemingford varsity basketball team won their away non-conference game against Sioux County (Harrison, NE) by a score of 67-33.
Hemingford 67
Sioux County 33
Girls Varsity
On Friday, Jan. 13, the Hemingford varsity basketball team lost their home conference game against Bayard (NE) by a score of 50-11.
Hemingford 50
Bayard 11