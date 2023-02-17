Overall, the Bobcat girls are 5-16 for the season and the boys are 9-11. Both teams won against the Kimball Longhorns at home on Friday.

The girls competed in round one of the sub-district C2-12 semi-finals at home on Monday evening.

Girls Varsity Scores

Hemingford took on Mitchell at home on Monday, Feb. 13.

Mitchell 44

Hemingford 22

Hemingford took on Kimball on Friday, Feb. 10.

Kimball 28

Hemingford 34

Boys Varsity Scores

Hemingford took on Kimball on Friday, Feb. 10.

Kimball 55

Hemingford 78

The Boys Sub-district games have been set. Hemingford will play Leyton in Leyton on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 5 p.m.