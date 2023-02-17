Overall, the Bobcat girls are 5-16 for the season and the boys are 9-11. Both teams won against the Kimball Longhorns at home on Friday.
The girls competed in round one of the sub-district C2-12 semi-finals at home on Monday evening.
Girls Varsity Scores
Hemingford took on Mitchell at home on Monday, Feb. 13.
Mitchell 44
Hemingford 22
Hemingford took on Kimball on Friday, Feb. 10.
Kimball 28
Hemingford 34
Boys Varsity Scores
Hemingford took on Kimball on Friday, Feb. 10.
People are also reading…
Kimball 55
Hemingford 78
The Boys Sub-district games have been set. Hemingford will play Leyton in Leyton on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 5 p.m.